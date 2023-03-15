All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|59
|40
|17
|2
|0
|82
|226
|179
|Reading
|57
|33
|20
|4
|0
|70
|201
|166
|Maine
|56
|32
|21
|2
|1
|67
|202
|160
|Worcester
|59
|30
|26
|3
|0
|63
|191
|195
|Adirondack
|58
|23
|26
|8
|1
|55
|187
|203
|Trois-Rivieres
|58
|22
|34
|2
|0
|46
|171
|224
|Norfolk
|59
|15
|40
|1
|3
|34
|163
|264
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|58
|36
|18
|3
|1
|76
|188
|162
|South Carolina
|58
|34
|19
|4
|1
|73
|204
|166
|Florida
|57
|32
|17
|4
|4
|72
|188
|167
|Greenville
|59
|32
|19
|7
|1
|72
|196
|182
|Atlanta
|60
|31
|23
|5
|1
|68
|193
|200
|Orlando
|60
|29
|24
|6
|1
|65
|192
|208
|Savannah
|60
|22
|28
|9
|1
|54
|170
|208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|60
|39
|15
|4
|2
|84
|216
|142
|Cincinnati
|58
|37
|12
|6
|3
|83
|217
|166
|Indy
|59
|36
|21
|2
|0
|74
|208
|174
|Fort Wayne
|57
|29
|22
|4
|2
|64
|218
|219
|Wheeling
|59
|24
|30
|5
|0
|53
|183
|197
|Kalamazoo
|57
|23
|30
|4
|0
|50
|137
|179
|Iowa
|58
|15
|30
|12
|1
|43
|151
|217
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|57
|45
|9
|2
|1
|93
|232
|122
|Kansas City
|58
|26
|24
|6
|2
|60
|181
|191
|Utah
|57
|28
|26
|3
|0
|59
|172
|206
|Wichita
|59
|27
|27
|5
|0
|59
|185
|190
|Allen
|56
|28
|27
|1
|0
|57
|200
|211
|Rapid City
|57
|26
|30
|1
|0
|53
|189
|216
|Tulsa
|56
|19
|29
|7
|1
|46
|167
|214
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 5, Greenville 4
Wednesday's Games
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 4
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3
Wheeling 8, Norfolk 4
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.
Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
