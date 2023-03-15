All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Newfoundland5940172082226179
Reading5733204070201166
Maine5632212167202160
Worcester5930263063191195
Adirondack5823268155187203
Trois-Rivieres5822342046171224
Norfolk5915401334163264

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Jacksonville5836183176188162
South Carolina5834194173204166
Florida5732174472188167
Greenville5932197172196182
Atlanta6031235168193200
Orlando6029246165192208
Savannah6022289154170208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6039154284216142
Cincinnati5837126383217166
Indy5936212074208174
Fort Wayne5729224264218219
Wheeling5924305053183197
Kalamazoo5723304050137179
Iowa58153012143151217

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho574592193232122
Kansas City5826246260181191
Utah5728263059172206
Wichita5927275059185190
Allen5628271057200211
Rapid City5726301053189216
Tulsa5619297146167214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 5, Greenville 4

Wednesday's Games

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 4

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3

Wheeling 8, Norfolk 4

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

