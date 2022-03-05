All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading4728126163172140
Newfoundland4226133055150116
Trois-Rivieres4523183150160153
Worcester4722213148164165
Maine4922214250151169
Adirondack4618262038134175

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta5332173168162132
Jacksonville5030162264144120
Florida5530174468183145
Orlando5227214058143161
Greenville4920224347138145
Norfolk5118292240132188
South Carolina5217296040129178

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo5034131271187144
Wheeling5029201059178162
Cincinnati5128203059178157
Fort Wayne5227195160187164
Iowa5323236153167189
Indy5323252351165174
Kalamazoo5024260048155181

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Utah5432192167182168
Idaho5429222161162137
Rapid City5527204462173175
Tulsa5326232256156166
Kansas City5527252157163178
Allen5122226151164177
Wichita5523248054159179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2

Indy 5, Trois-Rivieres 0

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3

Reading 5, Worcester 3

Fort Wayne 8, Toledo 3

Atlanta 6, Norfolk 2

Greenville 2, Florida 0

Allen 3, Idaho 1

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1

Utah 2, Rapid City 1

Saturday's Games

Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

