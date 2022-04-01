All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Reading6238166284230178
Newfoundland5937193077233174
Worcester6229274264210213
Trois-Rivieres6028274161202216
Maine6329284264203211
Adirondack6325353053183243

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Atlanta6541203186202170
Florida6536196482214171
Jacksonville6437223279189159
Orlando6431275168176200
Greenville6328265465178178
South Carolina6624366054163217
Norfolk6423362351170241

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toledo6343171289238179
Fort Wayne6436216179244200
Cincinnati6534283071220211
Kalamazoo6333291067202222
Wheeling6432284068220226
Iowa6427288163205228
Indy6429302363200208

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Rapid City6433215576212201
Utah6537252177214209
Idaho6635282173205170
Allen6229257166207213
Tulsa6532283269195203
Kansas City6529314163191221
Wichita6424319057183227

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0

Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

South Carolina 4, Orlando 3

Indy 4, Wheeling 3

Maine 7, Adirondack 0

Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 4

Idaho 3, Florida 0

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2

Allen 3, Kansas City 1

Tulsa 5, Wichita 3

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Idaho at Florida, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

