All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|62
|38
|16
|6
|2
|84
|230
|178
|Newfoundland
|59
|37
|19
|3
|0
|77
|233
|174
|Worcester
|62
|29
|27
|4
|2
|64
|210
|213
|Trois-Rivieres
|60
|28
|27
|4
|1
|61
|202
|216
|Maine
|63
|29
|28
|4
|2
|64
|203
|211
|Adirondack
|63
|25
|35
|3
|0
|53
|183
|243
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|65
|41
|20
|3
|1
|86
|202
|170
|Florida
|65
|36
|19
|6
|4
|82
|214
|171
|Jacksonville
|64
|37
|22
|3
|2
|79
|189
|159
|Orlando
|64
|31
|27
|5
|1
|68
|176
|200
|Greenville
|63
|28
|26
|5
|4
|65
|178
|178
|South Carolina
|66
|24
|36
|6
|0
|54
|163
|217
|Norfolk
|64
|23
|36
|2
|3
|51
|170
|241
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|63
|43
|17
|1
|2
|89
|238
|179
|Fort Wayne
|64
|36
|21
|6
|1
|79
|244
|200
|Cincinnati
|65
|34
|28
|3
|0
|71
|220
|211
|Kalamazoo
|63
|33
|29
|1
|0
|67
|202
|222
|Wheeling
|64
|32
|28
|4
|0
|68
|220
|226
|Iowa
|64
|27
|28
|8
|1
|63
|205
|228
|Indy
|64
|29
|30
|2
|3
|63
|200
|208
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|64
|33
|21
|5
|5
|76
|212
|201
|Utah
|65
|37
|25
|2
|1
|77
|214
|209
|Idaho
|66
|35
|28
|2
|1
|73
|205
|170
|Allen
|62
|29
|25
|7
|1
|66
|207
|213
|Tulsa
|65
|32
|28
|3
|2
|69
|195
|203
|Kansas City
|65
|29
|31
|4
|1
|63
|191
|221
|Wichita
|64
|24
|31
|9
|0
|57
|183
|227
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Newfoundland 4, Worcester 0
Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3
South Carolina 4, Orlando 3
Indy 4, Wheeling 3
Maine 7, Adirondack 0
Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 4
Idaho 3, Florida 0
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 4, Iowa 2
Allen 3, Kansas City 1
Tulsa 5, Wichita 3
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Idaho at Florida, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Iowa at Indy, 5 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.