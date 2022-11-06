All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Worcester88000163818
Newfoundland87010153418
Maine8440082623
Reading7241051624
Trois-Rivieres8251052035
Adirondack6141031724
Norfolk8170021637

South Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Savannah65100102617
South Carolina65100103322
Florida5410081710
Atlanta7430082319
Greenville7331072223
Jacksonville5230041013
Orlando5041011327

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Cincinnati65001112410
Indy65100102715
Toledo5320061413
Kalamazoo6231051619
Wheeling6240041218
Fort Wayne6131142134
Iowa7160022032

Mountain Division

GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Idaho76100122911
Wichita7421091920
Utah7430082121
Kansas City6321072122
Tulsa5221051718
Allen5230041313
Rapid City7250041625

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 5, Maine 2

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Florida 5, Jacksonville 2

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 4, Wheeling 3

Savannah 5, Greenville 1

Worcester 4, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 1

Tulsa 4, Wichita 1

Utah 7, Kansas City 3

Idaho 5, Rapid City 0

Sunday's Games

Iowa 7, Fort Wayne 2

South Carolina 9, Orlando 7

Worcester 5, Norfolk 2

Wichita 4, Tulsa 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Norfolk at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Florida at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wheeling at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

