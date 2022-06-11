|KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Eastern Conference
|Finals
|Florida 4, Newfoundland 1
Friday, May 20: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3, OT
Sunday, May 22: Florida 2, Newfoundland 0
Wednesday, May 25: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3
Friday, May 27: Newfoundland 4, Florida 1
Saturday, May 28: Florida 6, Newfoundland 5, OT
|Western Conference
|Finals
|Toledo 4, Utah 1
Friday, May 20: Utah 5, Toledo 4, OT
Saturday, May 21: Toledo 5, Utah 2
Tuesday, May 24: Toledo 5, Utah 4
Friday, May 27: Toledo 5, Utah 4, OT
Saturday, May 28: Toledo 5, Utah 1
|Kelly Cup Finals
|Florida 4, Toledo 1
Friday, June 3: Florida 3, Toledo 2
Saturday, June 4: Florida 3, Toledo 1
Wednesday, June 8: Toledo 4, Florida 1
Friday, June 10: Florida 3, Toledo 2, OT
Saturday, June 11: Florida 4, Toledo 2
