KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Finals
Florida 4, Newfoundland 1

Friday, May 20: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3, OT

Sunday, May 22: Florida 2, Newfoundland 0

Wednesday, May 25: Florida 4, Newfoundland 3

Friday, May 27: Newfoundland 4, Florida 1

Saturday, May 28: Florida 6, Newfoundland 5, OT

Western Conference
Finals
Toledo 4, Utah 1

Friday, May 20: Utah 5, Toledo 4, OT

Saturday, May 21: Toledo 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, May 24: Toledo 5, Utah 4

Friday, May 27: Toledo 5, Utah 4, OT

Saturday, May 28: Toledo 5, Utah 1

Kelly Cup Finals
Florida 4, Toledo 1

Friday, June 3: Florida 3, Toledo 2

Saturday, June 4: Florida 3, Toledo 1

Wednesday, June 8: Toledo 4, Florida 1

Friday, June 10: Florida 3, Toledo 2, OT

Saturday, June 11: Florida 4, Toledo 2

