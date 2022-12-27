Edmonton0112
Calgary0101

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 7 (Coleman, Mangiapane), 1:12. 2, Edmonton, Barrie 5 (Yamamoto), 4:58.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, McDavid 31 (Draisaitl, Hyman), 7:28 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 9-9-4_22. Calgary 10-13-24_47.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Calgary 0 of 1.

Goalies_Edmonton, Skinner 11-9-1 (47 shots-46 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 11-9-4 (22-20).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:24.

Referees_Cody Beach, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Brandon Gawryletz.

