|Calgary
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 1 (Broberg, Yamamoto), 8:38 (sh). 2, Calgary, Dube 1 (Rooney), 15:49. Penalties_Valimaki, CGY (Holding), 3:51; Murray, EDM (Holding), 6:54; Philp, EDM (Cross Checking), 16:48.
Second Period_None. Penalties_McLain, CGY (Hooking), 7:58.
Third Period_3, Edmonton, Kulak 1 (Ceci, Esposito), 8:55. Penalties_McLain, CGY (Fighting), 6:38; Nurse, EDM (Fighting), 6:38; Edmonton bench, served by Esposito (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 6:38; Schwindt, CGY (Tripping), 12:46; McLain, CGY (Fighting), 16:28; Nurse, EDM (Fighting), 16:28; McLain, CGY (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 16:28; Kane, EDM (Cross Checking), 16:28.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-4-11_22. Edmonton 12-16-10_38.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 3.
Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 0-1-0 (38 shots-36 saves). Edmonton, Pickard 1-0-0 (14-14), Edmonton, Campbell 0-0-0 (8-7).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:25.
Referees_Conor O'Donnell, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Travis Toomey.
