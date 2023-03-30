|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Edmonton, Kane 15 (Yamamoto, Draisaitl), 19:08.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 61, 3:53 (sh).
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 11-13-18_42. Edmonton 10-17-10_37.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 2.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Korpisalo 15-13-4 (37 shots-35 saves). Edmonton, Skinner 25-14-5 (42-42).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:36.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, James Tobias.
