Los Angeles0000
Edmonton1012

First Period_1, Edmonton, Kane 15 (Yamamoto, Draisaitl), 19:08.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 61, 3:53 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 11-13-18_42. Edmonton 10-17-10_37.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Korpisalo 15-13-4 (37 shots-35 saves). Edmonton, Skinner 25-14-5 (42-42).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:36.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, James Tobias.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you