|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Edmonton, Ceci 1 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 13:15. Penalties_Durzi, LA (Hooking), 14:10.
Third Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 4, 16:07. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-11-11_29. Edmonton 10-24-7_41.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Edmonton 0 of 1.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 3-3-0 (41 shots-39 saves). Edmonton, Smith 3-3-0 (29-29).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:36.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Matt MacPherson.
