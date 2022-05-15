Los Angeles0000
Edmonton0112

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Ceci 1 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 13:15. Penalties_Durzi, LA (Hooking), 14:10.

Third Period_2, Edmonton, McDavid 4, 16:07. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-11-11_29. Edmonton 10-24-7_41.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Edmonton 0 of 1.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 3-3-0 (41 shots-39 saves). Edmonton, Smith 3-3-0 (29-29).

A_0 (18,641). T_2:36.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Matt MacPherson.

