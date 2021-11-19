|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
Edmonton won shootout 2-0
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 5 (Scheifele, Connor), 13:57. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Ceci, Keith), 14:25.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Edmonton 2 (Draisaitl NG, McDavid G, Turris G), Winnipeg 0 (Connor NG, Scheifele NG).
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 17-12-10-8_47. Edmonton 11-9-11-1_32.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 2.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 6-2-4 (32 shots-31 saves). Edmonton, Skinner 1-2-0 (47-46).
A_15,273 (18,641). T_2:43.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Trent Knorr.