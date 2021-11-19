Winnipeg00101
Edmonton00112

Edmonton won shootout 2-0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 5 (Scheifele, Connor), 13:57. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Ceci, Keith), 14:25.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Edmonton 2 (Draisaitl NG, McDavid G, Turris G), Winnipeg 0 (Connor NG, Scheifele NG).

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 17-12-10-8_47. Edmonton 11-9-11-1_32.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 6-2-4 (32 shots-31 saves). Edmonton, Skinner 1-2-0 (47-46).

A_15,273 (18,641). T_2:43.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Trent Knorr.

