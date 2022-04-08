|Edmonton
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 42 (Bouchard), 3:17. Penalties_Keith, EDM (Tripping), 6:59.
Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Moore 14 (Danault), 2:29 (sh). 3, Edmonton, Foegele 10 (Bouchard, Ryan), 15:26. Penalties_Roy, LA (High Sticking), 1:59; Kane, EDM (Kneeing), 4:23.
Third Period_4, Edmonton, Bouchard 10 (Kane, McDavid), 4:01. 5, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 20 (Moore), 7:00. Penalties_Nurse, EDM (Slashing), 4:32; Durzi, LA (Holding), 15:37.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-10-12_30. Los Angeles 4-17-12_33.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 3.
Goalies_Edmonton, Smith 11-9-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 17-13-9 (30-27).
A_15,149 (18,230). T_2:21.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Matt MacPherson.
