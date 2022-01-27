|Nashville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
Edmonton won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Nashville, Forsberg 22 (Granlund, Carrier), 5:07. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 21 (Nurse, Nugent-Hopkins), 19:28. Penalties_Puljujarvi, EDM (Tripping), 0:49; Nurse, EDM (Slashing), 5:50; Ekholm, NSH (Cross Checking), 12:29.
Second Period_3, Nashville, Duchene 21 (Benning, Forsberg), 8:32. 4, Edmonton, Bouchard 9 (Ryan, Shore), 14:48. Penalties_Bouchard, EDM (Delay of Game), 0:25; Johansen, NSH (Slashing), 6:23.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Overtime_None. Penalties_Nashville bench, served by Luff (Too Many Men on the Ice), 4:56.
Shootout_Edmonton 1 (Draisaitl NG, McDavid G, Nugent-Hopkins NG), Nashville 0 (Forsberg NG, Duchene NG, Josi NG).
Shots on Goal_Nashville 9-10-7-4_30. Edmonton 13-17-13-3_46.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Edmonton 0 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 23-11-2 (46 shots-44 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 14-8-1 (30-28).
A_9,150 (18,641). T_2:45.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Travis Toomey.