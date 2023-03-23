|Arizona
First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 59 (Draisaitl, Hyman), 5:47 (pp). 2, Arizona, Moser 6 (Crouse, Maccelli), 15:47 (pp).
Second Period_3, Arizona, Keller 33 (Schmaltz), 3:37. 4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 32 (Draisaitl), 19:50 (pp).
Third Period_5, Arizona, Keller 34 (Schmaltz, Hayton), 8:54. 6, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 33 (Draisaitl, Nurse), 12:17.
Overtime_7, Edmonton, McDavid 60 (Draisaitl), 1:31.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 4-8-5-0_17. Edmonton 10-13-7-1_31.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Edmonton 2 of 4.
Goalies_Arizona, Ingram 6-13-7 (31 shots-27 saves). Edmonton, Skinner 23-14-4 (17-14).
A_18,225 (18,641). T_2:28.
Referees_Chris Lee, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Scott Cherrey.
