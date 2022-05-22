|Calgary
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Edmonton
|0
|4
|0
|—
|4
First Period_None. Penalties_Lewis, CGY (Hooking), 10:35; Draisaitl, EDM (Hooking), 13:07; Lindholm, CGY (Tripping), 18:48.
Second Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 6 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 0:52. 2, Edmonton, Kane 8 (Draisaitl), 6:58. 3, Edmonton, Kane 9 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 7:51. 4, Edmonton, Kane 10 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 12:58. Penalties_Lewis, CGY (Interference), 3:52; Kane, EDM (Tripping), 10:42.
Third Period_5, Calgary, Kylington 1 (Jarnkrok, Dube), 15:09. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Cross Checking), 3:02; Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (Charging), 8:35; Lucic, CGY (Misconduct), 8:35; Zadorov, CGY (Roughing), 8:35; Kassian, EDM (Roughing), 8:35; Lewis, CGY (Roughing), 8:35; Ritchie, CGY (Roughing), 8:35; Barrie, EDM (Roughing), 8:35; Kulak, EDM (Roughing), 8:35; McDavid, EDM (Hooking), 11:11; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Hooking), 17:44.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-12-13_32. Edmonton 21-13-7_41.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Edmonton 0 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Vladar 0-0-0 (7 shots-7 saves), Calgary, Markstrom 5-5-0 (34-30). Edmonton, Koskinen 0-1-0 (0-0), Edmonton, Smith 6-3-0 (33-32).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:38.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Kyle Rehman, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Mark Shewchyk.
