First Period_1, Edmonton, Foegele 12 (Bouchard, Nugent-Hopkins), 12:12. 2, Edmonton, Janmark 7 (McDavid, Desharnais), 15:53 (sh). Penalties_Edmonton bench, served by Shore (Too Many Men on the Ice), 13:54.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Yamamoto, EDM (Interference), 5:41; Johnston, DAL (Hooking), 12:30; Kulak, EDM (Hooking), 17:50; Robertson, DAL (Tripping), 18:28.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Johnston 19 (Suter, Heiskanen), 9:49. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 57 (Bouchard, Draisaitl), 11:18 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Janmark 8, 17:17 (en). Penalties_Hakanpaa, DAL (Tripping), 10:14; Glendening, DAL (Interference), 17:48.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 5-10-11_26. Edmonton 10-13-7_30.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 4.
Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 29-10-10 (29 shots-26 saves). Edmonton, Skinner 21-14-4 (26-25).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:23.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Brandon Gawryletz.
