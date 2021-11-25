|Edmonton
First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 5 (Kessel), 3:45. 2, Edmonton, McDavid 13 (Barrie, Draisaitl), 14:58 (pp). Penalties_Broberg, EDM (Cross Checking), 4:15; Capobianco, ARI (Holding), 5:27; Hyman, EDM (High Sticking), 10:58; Roussel, ARI (Roughing), 14:09; Boyd, ARI (Slashing), 17:59.
Second Period_3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 19 (Kassian, Ceci), 10:53. Penalties_None.
Third Period_4, Edmonton, Kassian 4 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 7:45. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 20 (Barrie, McDavid), 13:08 (pp). 6, Arizona, Boyd 4 (Chychrun, Keller), 13:43. 7, Arizona, Gostisbehere 3 (Stralman, Keller), 15:06. 8, Edmonton, McDavid 14 (Kassian), 19:32 (en). Penalties_Chychrun, ARI (Holding), 12:01.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 14-14-16_44. Arizona 13-6-8_27.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 2 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 10-2-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 3-4-2 (43-39).
A_12,845 (17,125). T_2:32.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Kiel Murchison.