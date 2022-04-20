|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Edmonton
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Edmonton, Kane 17 (McDavid, Russell), 3:12. 2, Edmonton, Ryan 9 (Barrie, McLeod), 6:17. 3, Dallas, Robertson 37 (Hintz, Klingberg), 11:39. Penalties_Lindell, DAL (Holding Stick), 6:46; Edmonton bench, served by Kassian (Too Many Men on the Ice), 9:28.
Second Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 35 (Pavelski, Robertson), 5:06. 5, Edmonton, Hyman 25 (Draisaitl, Bouchard), 12:39. 6, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 14 (McDavid, Bouchard), 18:00. Penalties_None.
Third Period_7, Edmonton, McDavid 43 (Keith), 19:57 (en). Penalties_Hyman, EDM (Hooking), 11:40.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-11-11_36. Edmonton 19-21-10_50.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 1.
Goalies_Dallas, Wedgewood 13-15-5 (49 shots-45 saves). Edmonton, Smith 14-9-2 (36-34).
A_16,833 (18,641). T_2:27.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Libor Suchanek.
