|Seattle
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
First Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 15 (Burakovsky, Schultz), 3:11 (pp). 2, Edmonton, McDavid 38 (Draisaitl), 14:08.
Second Period_3, Edmonton, Ryan 6 (Holloway, Desharnais), 3:15. 4, Edmonton, Foegele 5 (Hyman, Draisaitl), 12:30.
Third Period_5, Seattle, Dunn 9 (Wennberg), 0:22. 6, Edmonton, McLeod 6 (Hyman, Holloway), 9:18.
Shots on Goal_Seattle 7-14-9_30. Edmonton 13-9-11_33.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 4; Edmonton 0 of 3.
Goalies_. Edmonton, Campbell 13-8-1 (31-29).
A_18,183 (18,641). T_2:26.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Joseph Mahon.
