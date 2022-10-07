|Seattle
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|4
|—
|5
First Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 1 (Tanev, Borgen), 12:50. 2, Edmonton, Barrie 1 (Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins), 19:27 (pp).
Second Period_3, Seattle, Beniers 1 (Soucy, Burakovsky), 11:11.
Third Period_4, Edmonton, Puljujarvi 1 (McDavid, Barrie), 4:56. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 1, 15:27. 6, Seattle, McCann 1 (Dunn, Burakovsky), 17:42. 7, Edmonton, Kane 1 (Draisaitl, Ceci), 18:01. 8, Edmonton, McDavid 1 (Draisaitl, Kane), 19:25 (en).
Shots on Goal_Seattle 10-9-12_31. Edmonton 11-15-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 2.
Goalies_Seattle, Grubauer 0-1-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Edmonton, Campbell 1-0-0 (31-28).
A_17,328 (18,641). T_2:22.
Referees_Chris Lee, Carter Sandlak. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Trent Knorr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.