|Edmonton
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
|Vegas
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Vegas, Roy 1 (Whitecloud), 3:34. 2, Edmonton, Hyman 4 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 8:37 (pp). Penalties_Smith, LV (Holding), 8:15; Barrie, EDM (Holding), 16:05; Nurse, EDM (Hooking), 16:24.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Patrick 1 (McNabb, Coghlan), 1:25. 4, Edmonton, Hyman 5 (McDavid, Puljujarvi), 3:55. 5, Edmonton, Draisaitl 3 (Russell, Nugent-Hopkins), 5:07. Penalties_Coghlan, LV (Hooking), 9:50; Theodore, LV (Hooking), 11:16.
Third Period_6, Vegas, Hague 1 (Stephenson, Roy), 2:07. 7, Edmonton, Kassian 3 (Keith), 4:33. 8, Edmonton, Draisaitl 4, 19:48 (en). Penalties_Kassian, EDM (Hooking), 8:31.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-16-10_33. Vegas 10-12-17_39.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 3; Vegas 0 of 3.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 3-0-0 (39 shots-36 saves). Vegas, Lehner 1-3-0 (32-28).
A_17,978 (17,367). T_2:33.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.