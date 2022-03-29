|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Edmonton
|2
|3
|1
|—
|6
First Period_1, Edmonton, McDavid 36 (Puljujarvi), 4:05. 2, Edmonton, McLeod 7 (Nurse, Ryan), 10:24. 3, Arizona, Keller 28 (Gostisbehere, Kessel), 15:52 (pp).
Second Period_4, Edmonton, McLeod 8 (Yamamoto, Keith), 2:32 (pp). 5, Edmonton, Foegele 9 (McLeod, Barrie), 12:28. 6, Edmonton, Hyman 22 (Draisaitl), 16:11.
Third Period_7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 48 (Puljujarvi), 9:53.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-12-10_32. Edmonton 16-19-7_42.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 3.
Goalies_Arizona, Korenar 0-0-0 (7 shots-6 saves), Arizona, Vejmelka 10-26-2 (35-30). Edmonton, Koskinen 24-10-3 (32-31).
A_15,237 (18,641). T_2:25.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.