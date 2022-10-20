|Carolina
|0
|2
|2
|—
|4
|Edmonton
|1
|2
|3
|—
|6
First Period_1, Edmonton, Hyman 1 (Barrie, Nugent-Hopkins), 8:22 (pp). Penalties_Stastny, CAR (Holding), 7:17; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM (Tripping), 15:30.
Second Period_2, Carolina, Svechnikov 4 (Slavin, Aho), 1:38. 3, Edmonton, McLeod 2 (Nugent-Hopkins, Bouchard), 8:20 (sh). 4, Edmonton, Kane 1 (McDavid), 10:21. 5, Carolina, Svechnikov 5 (Necas, Burns), 12:35. Penalties_Draisaitl, EDM (Slashing), 7:11; Necas, CAR (Cross Checking), 14:20; de Haan, CAR (Cross Checking), 16:54.
Third Period_6, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 2 (McDavid, Hyman), 1:24. 7, Carolina, Svechnikov 6 (Aho, Noesen), 3:38 (pp). 8, Edmonton, Draisaitl 2 (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins), 5:16 (pp). 9, Carolina, Necas 3 (Aho, Burns), 8:55 (pp). 10, Edmonton, McDavid 5 (Draisaitl), 19:50 (en). Penalties_McLeod, EDM (Interference), 3:35; Skjei, CAR (Interference), 4:21; Foegele, EDM (Hooking), 8:33; Burns, CAR (Holding), 14:09; Kane, EDM (Interference), 14:26.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-16-12_40. Edmonton 13-9-11_33.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 5; Edmonton 2 of 5.
Goalies_Carolina, Andersen 2-1-0 (32 shots-27 saves). Edmonton, Campbell 2-1-0 (40-36).
A_16,023 (18,641). T_2:38.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Ryan Gibbons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.