|Ottawa
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Edmonton
|2
|3
|1
|—
|6
First Period_1, Edmonton, Ryan 12 (Shore, McLeod), 2:20. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 27 (DeBrincat, Sanderson), 6:48 (pp). 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 43 (Foegele, Nugent-Hopkins), 12:34. 4, Ottawa, Stutzle 33 (Gambrell, Hamonic), 18:53 (sh).
Second Period_5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 31, 5:39 (pp). 6, Edmonton, Draisaitl 44 (McDavid, Foegele), 16:17. 7, Edmonton, Bjugstad 15 (Ekholm, Kostin), 19:59.
Third Period_8, Ottawa, Stutzle 34 (Batherson, Brown), 5:28. 9, Edmonton, McDavid 56 (Nurse, Kane), 17:47 (en).
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 9-9-14_32. Edmonton 6-16-11_33.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 5; Edmonton 1 of 3.
Goalies_Ottawa, Sogaard 5-3-1 (32 shots-27 saves). Edmonton, Skinner 20-14-4 (32-29).
A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:30.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.
