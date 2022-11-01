|Nashville
First Period_1, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Granlund, Duchene), 0:34. 2, Edmonton, Kane 3 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:14. 3, Edmonton, Kane 4 (Draisaitl, Yamamoto), 7:25. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Bouchard, Hyman), 7:51. 5, Edmonton, Ryan 1 (Shore, Barrie), 14:58.
Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Draisaitl), 7:26 (pp). 7, Nashville, Johansen 4 (Josi, Forsberg), 9:28 (pp).
Third Period_8, Nashville, Forsberg 3 (Granlund, Duchene), 4:51. 9, Edmonton, Draisaitl 5 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 8:55 (pp). 10, Nashville, Niederreiter 5 (Forsberg, Granlund), 17:10 (pp). 11, Edmonton, Kane 5 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 18:23 (en).
Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-8-7_23. Edmonton 14-14-9_37.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 2; Edmonton 2 of 6.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 2-5-1 (36 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Campbell 5-2-0 (23-19).
A_16,812 (18,641). T_2:37.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Kiel Murchison.
