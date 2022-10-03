|Vancouver
First Period_1, Edmonton, Holloway 1 (Nurse, Hyman), 10:39.
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Hoglander 1 (Wolanin, Garland), 4:24 (pp). 3, Edmonton, Hyman 1 (Bouchard, McDavid), 11:50 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Holloway 2 (Shore, Barrie), 12:16. 5, Vancouver, Garland 1 (Wolanin), 13:08. 6, Edmonton, Barrie 1 (Holloway, Hyman), 18:48.
Third Period_7, Edmonton, Holloway 3, 17:19. 8, Edmonton, Foegele 1 (Shore, Virtanen), 18:05. 9, Edmonton, Foegele 2 (Shore), 18:56.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 12-12-6_30. Edmonton 10-17-9_36.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 5; Edmonton 1 of 4.
Goalies_Vancouver, Delia 0-1-0 (36 shots-29 saves). Edmonton, Campbell 1-0-0 (30-28).
A_15,716 (18,641). T_2:29.
Referees_Cody Beach, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.
