JOHNSON & WALES (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Benson-Hollinhead150-20-00-1030
Ray297-164-40-32320
Smith384-100-00-41211
D.Williams191-50-00-1223
Patterson2912-190-02-70026
Cooper240-50-01-1820
Wilkins153-81-12-3027
Stafford-Gill100-00-00-2000
Irby90-30-00-0010
Cherry40-00-00-1000
Meshida41-10-00-0002
Andrew20-00-01-2000
De La Rosa20-10-00-0000
Totals20028-705-56-25131569

Percentages: FG .400, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Smith 3-8, Patterson 2-2, Ray 2-7, D.Williams 1-4, Wilkins 0-1, Irby 0-2, Cooper 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Benson-Hollinhead).

Turnovers: 7 (Ray 2, D.Williams, Irby, Patterson, Stafford-Gill, Wilkins).

Steals: 5 (Cooper, Ray, Smith, Stafford-Gill, Wilkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

ELONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bowen190-10-00-3100
Sherry258-118-92-72124
Halloran304-82-21-611011
Pratt283-60-01-3228
Mackinnon3010-130-01-73023
Ervin276-121-20-44119
Noord224-80-00-2319
Junkin151-12-52-6024
Luessenhop20-10-00-0000
A.Williams21-20-00-0003
Totals20037-6313-187-38267101

Percentages: FG .587, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Ervin 6-11, Mackinnon 3-3, Pratt 2-4, A.Williams 1-1, Noord 1-2, Halloran 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Luessenhop 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sherry 2, Junkin, Mackinnon).

Turnovers: 10 (Ervin 2, Mackinnon 2, Pratt 2, Halloran, Junkin, Noord, Sherry).

Steals: 5 (Mackinnon 2, Pratt 2, Ervin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Johnson & Wales (NC)343569
Elon5051101

A_1,297 (5,100).

