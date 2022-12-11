JOHNSON & WALES (NC) (0-2)
Benson-Hollinhead 0-2 0-0 0, Ray 7-16 4-4 20, Smith 4-10 0-0 11, D.Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Patterson 12-19 0-0 26, Cooper 0-5 0-0 0, Wilkins 3-8 1-1 7, Stafford-Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Irby 0-3 0-0 0, Cherry 0-0 0-0 0, Meshida 1-1 0-0 2, Andrew 0-0 0-0 0, De La Rosa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 5-5 69.
ELON (2-8)
Bowen 0-1 0-0 0, Sherry 8-11 8-9 24, Halloran 4-8 2-2 11, Pratt 3-6 0-0 8, Mackinnon 10-13 0-0 23, Ervin 6-12 1-2 19, Noord 4-8 0-0 9, Junkin 1-1 2-5 4, Luessenhop 0-1 0-0 0, A.Williams 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 37-63 13-18 101.
Halftime_Elon 50-34. 3-Point Goals_Johnson & Wales (NC) 8-27 (Smith 3-8, Patterson 2-2, Ray 2-7, D.Williams 1-4, Wilkins 0-1, Irby 0-2, Cooper 0-3), Elon 14-27 (Ervin 6-11, Mackinnon 3-3, Pratt 2-4, A.Williams 1-1, Noord 1-2, Halloran 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Luessenhop 0-1). Rebounds_Johnson & Wales (NC) 25 (Patterson 7), Elon 38 (Sherry, Mackinnon 7). Assists_Johnson & Wales (NC) 13 (Cooper 8), Elon 26 (Halloran 11). Total Fouls_Johnson & Wales (NC) 15, Elon 7. A_1,297 (5,100).
