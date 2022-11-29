|England
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Wales
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, England, Rashford, 50th minute; 2, England, Foden, (Kane), 51st; 3, England, Rashford, (Phillips), 68th.
Goalies_England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale; Wales, Danny Ward, Adam Davies.
Yellow Cards_James, Wales, 29th; Ramsey, Wales, 61st.
Referee_Slavko Vincic. Assistant Referees_Tomaz Klancnik, Andraz Kovacic, Marco Fritz. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.
A_44,297.
