LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Tuesday's Matches
Southampton 4, Brentford 1
Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m. ppd
Wednesday's Match
West Ham 2, Norwich 0
Friday's Match
Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Saturday's Matches
Man City 1, Chelsea 0
Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 1, Watford 1
Norwich 2, Everton 1
Wolverhampton 3, Southampton 1
Aston Villa 2, Man United 2
Sunday's Matches
Liverpool 3, Brentford 0
West Ham 2, Leeds 3
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Watford vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Tuesday's Match
Reading 0, Fulham 7
Wednesday's Match
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Cardiff 0, Blackburn 1
Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby 2, Sheffield United 0
Fulham 6, Bristol City 2
Huddersfield 1, Swansea 1
Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1
Millwall 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Peterborough 1, Coventry 4
Preston 1, Birmingham 1
QPR 1, West Brom 0
Sunday's Match
Hull 0, Stoke 2
Tuesday's Matches
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Hull vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Wycombe 3, Sunderland 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Cheltenham 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 2, Oxford United 0
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Gillingham 0, Ipswich 4
Tuesday's Matches
Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Sunderland 1, Lincoln 3
Bolton 0, Wycombe 2
Wednesday's Match
Crewe 2, Charlton 1
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 0
Accrington Stanley 1, Sunderland 1
Bolton 2, Ipswich 0
Cheltenham 1, Charlton 1
Crewe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Doncaster 1, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Rotherham 0
Gillingham 1, Burton Albion 3
Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 1
Portsmouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Plymouth 2
Wycombe 2, Oxford United 0
Tuesday's Matches
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 0, Salford 2
Northampton 0, Crawley Town 1
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Tranmere 4, Scunthorpe 0
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle 2, Bradford 0
Tuesday's Matches
Mansfield Town 3, Swindon 2
Forest Green 2, Colchester 0
Salford 1, Tranmere 1
Saturday's Matches
Newport County 4, Harrogate Town 0
Bradford 2, Salford 1
Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 0, Barrow 2
Exeter 2, Scunthorpe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 0
Northampton 1, Forest Green 1
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale 1, Swindon 3
Stevenage 3, Sutton United 3
Tranmere 2, Rochdale 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Hartlepool 0
Tuesday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Swindon vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.
Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Maidenhead United 1
Barnet 1, Altrincham 1
Bromley 2, Solihull Moors 1
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town 4, Eastleigh 0
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth 0, Southend 1
Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Southend 2, Yeovil 1
Halifax Town 1, Grimsby Town 0
Boreham Wood 1, Wealdstone 0
Altrincham 1, Stockport County 4
Kings Lynn 2, Notts County 4
Saturday's Matches
Barnet 1, Chesterfield 4
Grimsby Town 2, Altrincham 0
Wealdstone 2, Dover Athletic 1
Tuesday's Matches
Stockport County vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Southend vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Stockport County, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.