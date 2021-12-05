LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 4, Southampton 0
Norwich 0, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 0, Leeds 0
Sunday's Matches
Brentford 1, Everton 0
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Leicester 4, Watford 2
Man City 2, West Ham 1
Chelsea 1, Man United 1
Tuesday's Matches
Newcastle 1, Norwich 1
Leeds 1, Crystal Palace 0
Wednesday's Matches
Watford 1, Chelsea 2
West Ham 1, Brighton 1
Wolverhampton 0, Burnley 0
Southampton 2, Leicester 2
Aston Villa 1, Man City 2
Everton 1, Liverpool 4
Thursday's Matches
Tottenham 2, Brentford 0
Man United 3, Arsenal 2
Saturday's Matches
West Ham 3, Chelsea 2
Newcastle 1, Burnley 0
Southampton 1, Brighton 1
Wolverhampton 0, Liverpool 1
Watford 1, Man City 3
Sunday's Matches
Leeds 2, Brentford 2
Man United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham 3, Norwich 0
Aston Villa vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Everton vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Brentford vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m.
Norwich vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Preston 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 1, Blackpool 0
Bournemouth 2, Coventry 2
Huddersfield 1, Middlesbrough 2
Hull 2, Millwall 1
Luton Town 1, Cardiff 2
Peterborough 0, Barnsley 0
Stoke 0, Blackburn 1
Swansea 2, Reading 3
Sunday's Match
Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 0
Monday's Match
Derby 1, QPR 2
Friday's Match
Fulham 1, Bournemouth 1
Saturday's Matches
Coventry 1, West Brom 2
Barnsley 1, Huddersfield 1
Blackburn 1, Preston 0
Blackpool 0, Luton Town 3
Bristol City 1, Derby 0
Cardiff 2, Sheffield United 3
Middlesbrough 1, Swansea 0
Millwall 3, Birmingham 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Peterborough 0
Reading 1, Hull 1
Sunday's Match
QPR 0, Stoke 2
Saturday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Bolton 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 2, Doncaster 0
Cambridge United 1, Sunderland 2
Gillingham 0, Portsmouth 1
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Oxford United 0, Rotherham 0
Plymouth 1, Wigan 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wycombe 2
Shrewsbury 1, Charlton 0
Lincoln 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Sunday's Match
Ipswich 2, Crewe 1
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 5, Fleetwood Town 1
Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 1, Walsall 0
Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 2
Forest Green 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Rochdale 1, Exeter 1
Salford 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Bradford 1
Sutton United 1, Barrow 0
Swindon 1, Harrogate Town 1
Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale 2, Hartlepool 0
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 1, Southend 2
Eastleigh vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn 0, Aldershot 1
Maidenhead United vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United 2, Halifax Town 3
Wealdstone 1, Stockport County 4
Woking 1, Barnet 2
Wrexham 2, Bromley 0
Yeovil 1, Dover Athletic 1
Notts County 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Tuesday's Match
Wrexham 0, Yeovil 2
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 2, Altrincham 2
Barnet 3, Maidenhead United 0
Bromley 3, Wealdstone 2
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Grimsby Town 2
Dover Athletic 0, Wrexham 1
Solihull Moors 2, Woking 0
Southend vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth 1, Torquay United 2
Tuesday's Match
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Weymouth, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Halifax Town vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m. ppd