LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton 0, Brentford 2
Burnley 0, Arsenal 1
Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 0, Southampton 0
Norwich 1, Watford 3
Aston Villa 3, Everton 0
Sunday's Matches
Brighton 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Man United 2
Tottenham 0, Chelsea 3
Saturday's Matches
Chelsea 0, Man City 1
Man United 0, Aston Villa 1
Everton 2, Norwich 0
Leeds 1, West Ham 2
Leicester 2, Burnley 2
Watford 1, Newcastle 1
Brentford 3, Liverpool 3
Sunday's Matches
Southampton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Hull 1, Sheffield United 3
Barnsley 0, Blackburn 0
Cardiff 0, Bournemouth 1
Derby 2, Stoke 1
Fulham 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Luton Town 3, Swansea 3
Middlesbrough 1, Blackpool 2
Millwall 1, Coventry 1
Peterborough 3, Birmingham 0
Preston 1, West Brom 1
QPR 1, Bristol City 2
Friday's Matches
Coventry 3, Peterborough 0
West Brom 2, QPR 1
Saturday's Matches
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0
Birmingham 0, Preston 0
Blackburn 5, Cardiff 1
Blackpool 1, Barnsley 0
Bournemouth 2, Luton Town 1
Bristol City 1, Fulham 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Millwall 1
Sheffield United 1, Derby 0
Stoke 2, Hull 0
Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0
Tuesday's Matches
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Stoke vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Coventry vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Plymouth 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Wigan 4
Bolton 0, Rotherham 2
Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 0
Crewe 2, Burton Albion 0
Doncaster 1, Morecambe 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Sunderland 2
Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Lincoln 0, Ipswich 1
Portsmouth 1, Cambridge United 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Shrewsbury 1
Wycombe 2, Charlton 1
Tuesday's Matches
Gillingham 1, Charlton 1
Crewe 1, Morecambe 3
Portsmouth 2, Plymouth 2
Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion 1, Lincoln 2
Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Charlton 2, Portsmouth 2
Ipswich 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0
Morecambe 3, Accrington Stanley 3
Oxford United 1, Gillingham 1
Plymouth 2, Doncaster 1
Rotherham 1, Crewe 1
Shrewsbury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Bolton 0
Wigan 2, Cheltenham 0
Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 1, Swindon 1
Bradford 1, Barrow 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 3
Carlisle 2, Scunthorpe 2
Colchester 0, Crawley Town 1
Exeter 2, Sutton United 0
Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1
Newport County 2, Walsall 1
Port Vale 2, Harrogate Town 0
Stevenage 0, Forest Green 4
Tranmere 2, Salford 0
Oldham 0, Hartlepool 0
Tuesday's Match
Crawley Town 2, Harrogate Town 2
Friday's Match
Barrow 2, Newport County 1
Saturday's Matches
Crawley Town 2, Bradford 1
Forest Green 0, Tranmere 0
Harrogate Town 0, Stevenage 0
Leyton Orient 0, Mansfield Town 0
Rochdale 0, Oldham 1
Salford 2, Northampton 2
Scunthorpe 0, Port Vale 1
Sutton United 4, Carlisle 0
Swindon 0, Colchester 0
Walsall 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Hartlepool 1, Exeter 1
Saturday's Matches
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Bromley 2, Barnet 0
Halifax Town 3, Stockport County 0
Grimsby Town 2, Eastleigh 0
Notts County 1, Maidenhead United 0
Solihull Moors 3, Boreham Wood 1
Torquay United 1, Southend 0
Wealdstone 2, Aldershot 2
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Wrexham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Yeovil 0, Chesterfield 2
Weymouth 1, Dover Athletic 1
Tuesday's Match
Dover Athletic 0, Solihull Moors 0
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 0, Halifax Town 1
Altrincham 1, Notts County 0
Barnet 3, Weymouth 1
Boreham Wood 2, Yeovil 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Solihull Moors 1
Dover Athletic 0, Bromley 1
Eastleigh 3, Woking 2
Kings Lynn 0, Wealdstone 1
Maidenhead United 1, Grimsby Town 1
Stockport County 2, Wrexham 1
Chesterfield 2, Torquay United 2
Tuesday's Matches
Bromley vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.