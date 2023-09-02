LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Friday's Match
Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 2
Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Brighton 1, West Ham 3
Sunday's Matches
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3
Sheffield United 1, Man City 2
Newcastle 1, Liverpool 2
Friday's Match
Luton Town 1, West Ham 2
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United 2, Everton 2
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Hull 1, Bristol City 1
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 2, Plymouth 1
Cardiff 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Coventry 0, Sunderland 0
Huddersfield 0, Norwich 4
Ipswich 3, Leeds 4
Millwall 1, Stoke 0
Preston 2, Swansea 1
Rotherham 1, Leicester 2
Southampton 2, QPR 1
West Brom 4, Middlesbrough 2
Sunday's Match
Watford 0, Blackburn 1
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 1, Millwall 1
Sunderland 5, Southampton 0
Swansea 1, Bristol City 2
Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Friday's Matches
Hull vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 1, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1
Cheltenham 0, Northampton 1
Exeter 2, Reading 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1
Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 3, Blackpool 0
Oxford United 2, Charlton 1
Peterborough 2, Derby 4
Port Vale 1, Carlisle 0
Stevenage 0, Portsmouth 0
Wigan 0, Barnsley 2
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Derby vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Forest Green 1
Barrow 1, Wrexham 1
Bradford 1, Crewe 0
Gillingham 0, Colchester 3
Harrogate Town 2, Morecambe 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Doncaster 1
Mansfield Town 3, Stockport County 2
Newport County 3, Sutton United 1
Notts County 2, Tranmere 1
Salford 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Swindon 6, Crawley Town 0
Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 1
Saturday's Matches
Tranmere 0, Wrexham 1
Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bradford vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
England National League
Friday's Matches
Rochdale 2, Bromley 2
Solihull Moors 1, Halifax Town 1
Southend 2, Eastleigh 0
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 3, Wealdstone 1
Altrincham 2, Chesterfield 1
Boreham Wood 0, Oldham 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Barnet 0
Dorking Wanderers 2, York City FC 2
Ebbsfleet United FC 3, Kidderminster Harriers FC 0
Gateshead FC 1, Woking 3
Maidenhead United 0, Oxford City 0
Hartlepool 3, AFC Fylde 1
Monday's Matches
AFC Fylde 3, Altrincham 3
Barnet 3, Ebbsfleet United FC 2
Bromley 2, Southend 1
Chesterfield 3, Hartlepool 2
Eastleigh 3, Aldershot 0
Halifax Town 0, Gateshead FC 0
Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Maidenhead United 0
Oldham 0, Solihull Moors 2
Oxford City 4, Boreham Wood 0
Wealdstone 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Woking 2, Dorking Wanderers 0
York City FC 1, Rochdale 3
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. AFC Fylde, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Ebbsfleet United FC vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Oxford City, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Oldham, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Halifax Town vs. Southend, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Fylde vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Oxford City vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
