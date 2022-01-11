LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Monday's Match
Man United 0, Wolverhampton 1
Tuesday's Matches
Southampton 4, Brentford 1
Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m. ppd
Wednesday's Match
West Ham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Man City vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Liverpool vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Watford vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Everton vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
Monday's Matches
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading 2, Derby 2
Stoke 1, Preston 2
Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Tuesday's Match
Reading 0, Fulham 7
Wednesday's Match
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Hull vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Hull vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
England League One
Monday's Match
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 0
Saturday's Matches
Wycombe 3, Sunderland 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Cheltenham 1, Burton Albion 1
Lincoln 2, Oxford United 0
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Gillingham 0, Ipswich 4
Tuesday's Matches
Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Sunderland 1, Lincoln 3
Bolton 0, Wycombe 2
Wednesday's Match
Crewe vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Tuesday's Match
Forest Green 0, Exeter 0
Saturday's Matches
Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 0, Salford 2
Northampton 0, Crawley Town 1
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Tranmere 4, Scunthorpe 0
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle 2, Bradford 0
Tuesday's Matches
Mansfield Town 3, Swindon 2
Forest Green 2, Colchester 0
Salford 1, Tranmere 1
Saturday's Matches
Newport County vs. Harrogate Town, 7:30 a.m.
Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Swindon vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m.
Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
England National League
Monday's Matches
Grimsby Town 1, Halifax Town 1
Altrincham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Maidenhead United 1
Barnet 1, Altrincham 1
Bromley 2, Solihull Moors 1
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town 4, Eastleigh 0
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth 0, Southend 1
Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Southend 2, Yeovil 1
Halifax Town 1, Grimsby Town 0
Boreham Wood 1, Wealdstone 0
Altrincham 1, Stockport County 4
Kings Lynn 2, Notts County 4
Saturday's Matches
Barnet vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Stockport County vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Southend vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Stockport County, 12:20 p.m.