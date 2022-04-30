LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 3, Man United 1
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 0
Man City 5, Watford 1
Norwich 0, Newcastle 3
Brentford 0, Tottenham 0
Sunday's Matches
Brighton 2, Southampton 2
Burnley 1, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 1, West Ham 0
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace 0, Leeds 0
Thursday's Match
Man United 1, Chelsea 1
Saturday's Matches
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1
Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Wolverhampton 0, Brighton 3
Leeds 0, Man City 4
Sunday's Matches
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Brentford vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Saturday's Matches
Luton Town 1, Blackpool 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 1
West Brom 0, Coventry 0
Stoke 1, QPR 0
Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
Peterborough 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Hull 3, Reading 0
Derby 1, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 2, Millwall 2
Monday's Match
Preston 1, Blackburn 4
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Blackpool 2
Swansea 3, Bournemouth 3
Fulham 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Wednesday's Match
Middlesbrough 2, Cardiff 0
Friday's Match
QPR 1, Sheffield United 3
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 1, Preston 3
Nottingham Forest 5, Swansea 1
Reading 0, West Brom 1
Millwall 3, Peterborough 0
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 1
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1
Bristol City 5, Hull 0
Blackpool 0, Derby 2
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 3
Coventry 1, Huddersfield 2
Monday's Match
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
West Brom vs. Barnsley, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Preston vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m.
Hull vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Sunderland 5, Cambridge United 1
Wycombe 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
Rotherham 2, Oxford United 1
Portsmouth 3, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Morecambe 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Ipswich 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 2
Charlton 2, Shrewsbury 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Tuesday's Matches
Sunderland 1, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth 3, Wigan 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Saturday's Matches
Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1
Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1
Lincoln 2, Crewe 1
Ipswich 4, Charlton 0
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2
Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4
Thursday's Match
Wycombe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 3:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
England League Two
Friday's Match
Newport County 1, Colchester 2
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 1, Sutton United 0
Bradford 2, Scunthorpe 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Forest Green 0
Exeter 2, Rochdale 0
Harrogate Town 3, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient 2, Northampton 4
Mansfield Town 2, Crawley Town 0
Oldham 1, Salford 2
Stevenage 2, Tranmere 0
Walsall 2, Port Vale 0
Hartlepool 0, Swindon 3
Tuesday's Matches
Swindon 2, Forest Green 1
Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0
Exeter 2, Barrow 1
Mansfield Town 2, Stevenage 0
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 2, Stevenage 1
Colchester 2, Walsall 2
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Forest Green 1, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 1, Exeter 1
Rochdale 3, Bristol Rovers 4
Sutton United 1, Bradford 4
Swindon 2, Barrow 1
Tranmere 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Hartlepool 1
Monday's Matches
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 4, Wealdstone 2
Boreham Wood 2, Bromley 0
Chesterfield 3, Dover Athletic 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Kings Lynn 1
Eastleigh 2, Barnet 3
Grimsby Town 2, Torquay United 1
Notts County 3, Weymouth 1
Solihull Moors 2, Aldershot 1
Southend 1, Halifax Town 0
Yeovil 2, Stockport County 1
Woking 2, Wrexham 1
Tuesday's Matches
Southend 1, Boreham Wood 0
Dover Athletic 0, Notts County 3
Weymouth 1, Wrexham 6
Bromley 1, Aldershot 1
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 3, Notts County 1
Barnet 2, Grimsby Town 2
Bromley 4, Chesterfield 2
Dover Athletic 0, Altrincham 1
Halifax Town 1, Yeovil 0
Kings Lynn 3, Eastleigh 3
Torquay United 1, Maidenhead United 1
Wealdstone 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Weymouth 2, Solihull Moors 4
Wrexham 1, Southend 0
Stockport County 1, Boreham Wood 2
Monday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Torquay United vs. Chesterfield, 6:30 a.m.
Bromley vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Wrexham vs. Stockport County, 7:30 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
