LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Friday's Match

Burnley 0, Man City 3

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Brentford vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Fulham vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.

Man City vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Friday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Southampton 2

Saturday's Matches

Blackburn 2, West Brom 1

Bristol City 1, Preston 1

Middlesbrough 0, Millwall 1

Norwich 2, Hull 1

Plymouth 3, Huddersfield 1

QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stoke 4, Rotherham 1

Swansea 1, Birmingham 1

Watford 4, QPR 0

Sunday's Matches

Leicester 2, Coventry 1

Leeds 2, Cardiff 2

Sunderland 1, Ipswich 2

Saturday's Matches

Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Friday's Match

Leeds vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth vs. Southampton, 7:30 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Norwich vs. Millwall, 7 a.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley 7, Port Vale 0

Blackpool 2, Burton Albion 0

Bolton 3, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United 2, Oxford United 0

Carlisle 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Charlton 1, Leyton Orient 0

Derby 1, Wigan 2

Northampton 0, Stevenage 1

Portsmouth 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Reading 0, Peterborough 1

Shrewsbury 1, Cheltenham 0

Wycombe 0, Exeter 3

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Derby vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 3 p.m.

Reading vs. Cheltenham, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Bolton vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 3, Newport County 0

Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Crawley Town 1, Bradford 0

Crewe 2, Mansfield Town 2

Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 1

Forest Green 0, Salford 2

Grimsby Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Morecambe 2, Walsall 1

Stockport County 0, Gillingham 1

Sutton United 5, Notts County 1

Tranmere 1, Barrow 2

Wrexham 3, Milton Keynes Dons 5

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Crewe vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 5, Oxford City 2

Altrincham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Barnet 3, Hartlepool 2

Chesterfield 4, Dorking Wanderers 3

Halifax Town 2, Bromley 0

Gateshead FC 2, Boreham Wood 2

Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Woking 0

Maidenhead United 2, AFC Fylde 2

Solihull Moors 1, Eastleigh 1

Southend 4, Oldham 0

Wealdstone 2, York City FC 1

Rochdale 0, Ebbsfleet United FC 1

Saturday's Matches

AFC Fylde vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Ebbsfleet United FC vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Oxford City vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Barnet, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

AFC Fylde vs. Kidderminster Harriers FC, 2:45 p.m.

Bromley vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.

Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

Ebbsfleet United FC vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.

Oldham vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford City vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

Woking vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

York City FC vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Chesterfield vs. Oldham, 7:30 a.m.

Aldershot vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Oxford City, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.

Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. AFC Fylde, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you