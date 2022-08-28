LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0
Crystal Palace 3, Aston Villa 1
Everton 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 3, Brentford 2
Leicester 1, Southampton 2
Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 3
Sunday's Matches
Leeds 3, Chelsea 0
West Ham 0, Brighton 2
Newcastle 3, Man City 3
Monday's Match
Man United 2, Liverpool 1
Saturday's Matches
Southampton 0, Man United 1
Brentford 1, Everton 1
Brighton 1, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Leicester 1
Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0
Man City 4, Crystal Palace 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 1
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa 0, West Ham 1
Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Tottenham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Fulham vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.
Leeds vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Leicester vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Everton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brighton vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 0, Wigan 1
Burnley 3, Blackpool 3
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston 0, Watford 0
QPR 1, Rotherham 1
Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0
Sheffield United 3, Blackburn 0
Stoke 0, Sunderland 1
Swansea 0, Luton Town 2
West Brom 5, Hull 2
Sunday's Match
Bristol City 2, Cardiff 0
Friday's Match
Luton Town 1, Sheffield United 1
Saturday's Matches
Sunderland 0, Norwich 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 3
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Huddersfield 2, West Brom 2
Hull 3, Coventry 2
Middlesbrough 2, Swansea 1
Millwall 0, Reading 1
Rotherham 2, Birmingham 0
Watford 2, QPR 3
Wigan 1, Burnley 5
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
West Brom vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Reading vs. Stoke, 7 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Wycombe 3
Bolton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Burton Albion 0, Port Vale 2
Charlton 1, Cambridge United 1
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Derby 0
Forest Green 0, Plymouth 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Oxford United 1, Morecambe 1
Peterborough 4, Lincoln 0
Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 1
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 3
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, Exeter 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Shrewsbury 1
Cambridge United 4, Burton Albion 3
Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 2
Derby 2, Peterborough 1
Ipswich 2, Barnsley 2
Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 2
Morecambe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Plymouth 2, Bolton 0
Port Vale 0, Portsmouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Forest Green 0
Wycombe 1, Charlton 1
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Hartlepool 1, Bradford 3
Barrow 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, Leyton Orient 3
Crawley Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Crewe 2, Northampton 2
Doncaster 2, Salford 1
Gillingham 0, Walsall 0
Grimsby Town 0, Sutton United 0
Mansfield Town 2, Stockport County 1
Newport County 2, Tranmere 1
Stevenage 2, Carlisle 1
Swindon 3, Rochdale 0
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Barrow 1
Bradford 0, Crewe 0
Carlisle 1, Gillingham 0
Harrogate Town 0, Newport County 4
Leyton Orient 4, Hartlepool 2
Northampton 0, Doncaster 1
Rochdale 1, Crawley Town 1
Salford 1, Stevenage 0
Stockport County 1, Swindon 1
Sutton United 2, Mansfield Town 1
Tranmere 2, Colchester 0
Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 2
Saturday's Matches
Bradford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 0, Bromley 1
Altrincham 2, Yeovil 2
Barnet 2, Woking 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidenhead United 0
Dorking Wanderers 2, Gateshead FC 1
Scunthorpe 3, Solihull Moors 4
Southend 1, Oldham 0
Torquay United 0, Boreham Wood 1
Wealdstone 1, Halifax Town 0
Wrexham 5, Maidstone United FC 0
York City FC 0, Eastleigh 1
Notts County 2, Chesterfield 2
Friday's Matches
Chesterfield 3, Barnet 1
Oldham 2, Aldershot 1
Saturday's Matches
Boreham Wood 1, Altrincham 1
Bromley 1, Scunthorpe 0
Eastleigh 2, Southend 1
Halifax Town 1, Notts County 4
Gateshead FC 0, Wealdstone 1
Maidenhead United 0, York City FC 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Torquay United 0
Solihull Moors 3, Dorking Wanderers 0
Yeovil 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Woking 2, Wrexham 3
Monday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Eastleigh, 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Wrexham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Wealdstone vs. Woking, 7 a.m.
