LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 2, Fulham 2
Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Brighton 1, West Ham 3
Sunday's Matches
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3
Sheffield United 1, Man City 2
Newcastle 1, Liverpool 2
Friday's Match
Luton Town 1, West Ham 2
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United 2, Everton 2
Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2
Burnley 2, Tottenham 5
Chelsea 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Man City 5, Fulham 1
Brighton 3, Newcastle 1
Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton 2
Liverpool 3, Aston Villa 0
Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 2, Plymouth 1
Cardiff 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Coventry 0, Sunderland 0
Huddersfield 0, Norwich 4
Ipswich 3, Leeds 4
Millwall 1, Stoke 0
Preston 2, Swansea 1
Rotherham 1, Leicester 2
Southampton 2, QPR 1
West Brom 4, Middlesbrough 2
Sunday's Match
Watford 0, Blackburn 1
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 1, Millwall 1
Sunderland 5, Southampton 0
Swansea 1, Bristol City 2
Coventry 3, Watford 3
Ipswich 3, Cardiff 2
Leeds 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Leicester 0, Hull 1
Middlesbrough 0, QPR 2
Plymouth 3, Blackburn 0
Rotherham 2, Norwich 1
Stoke 0, Preston 2
West Brom 1, Huddersfield 2
Friday's Matches
Hull vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 1, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1
Cheltenham 0, Northampton 1
Exeter 2, Reading 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1
Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 3, Blackpool 0
Oxford United 2, Charlton 1
Peterborough 2, Derby 4
Port Vale 1, Carlisle 0
Stevenage 0, Portsmouth 0
Wigan 0, Barnsley 2
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool 2, Wigan 1
Bolton 2, Derby 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Lincoln 1
Burton Albion 0, Exeter 1
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Carlisle 2, Shrewsbury 0
Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 2
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 3
Northampton 0, Wycombe 1
Oxford United 1, Port Vale 2
Portsmouth 3, Peterborough 1
Monday's Match
Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Derby vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Forest Green 1
Barrow 1, Wrexham 1
Bradford 1, Crewe 0
Gillingham 0, Colchester 3
Harrogate Town 2, Morecambe 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Doncaster 1
Mansfield Town 3, Stockport County 2
Newport County 3, Sutton United 1
Notts County 2, Tranmere 1
Salford 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Swindon 6, Crawley Town 0
Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 1
Saturday's Matches
Tranmere 0, Wrexham 1
Crewe 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Doncaster 0, Swindon 0
Grimsby Town 2, Gillingham 0
Harrogate Town 0, Barrow 1
Mansfield Town 0, Bradford 0
Morecambe 1, Salford 0
Newport County 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Notts County 3, Accrington Stanley 1
Stockport County 3, Crawley Town 3
Sutton United 0, Forest Green 1
Walsall 1, Colchester 0
Saturday's Matches
Bradford vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Barrow vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 3, Wealdstone 1
Altrincham 2, Chesterfield 1
Boreham Wood 0, Oldham 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Barnet 0
Dorking Wanderers 2, York City FC 2
Ebbsfleet United FC 3, Kidderminster Harriers FC 0
Gateshead FC 1, Woking 3
Maidenhead United 0, Oxford City 0
Hartlepool 3, AFC Fylde 1
Monday's Matches
AFC Fylde 3, Altrincham 3
Barnet 3, Ebbsfleet United FC 2
Bromley 2, Southend 1
Chesterfield 3, Hartlepool 2
Eastleigh 3, Aldershot 0
Halifax Town 0, Gateshead FC 0
Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Maidenhead United 0
Oldham 0, Solihull Moors 2
Oxford City 4, Boreham Wood 0
Wealdstone 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Woking 2, Dorking Wanderers 0
York City FC 1, Rochdale 3
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 3, Chesterfield 4
Altrincham 1, Bromley 2
Boreham Wood 0, Barnet 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 3, AFC Fylde 1
Dorking Wanderers 0, Eastleigh 0
Ebbsfleet United FC 4, York City FC 1
Hartlepool 2, Wealdstone 1
Maidenhead United 0, Woking 0
Rochdale 0, Halifax Town 1
Solihull Moors 3, Oxford City 3
Southend 2, Kidderminster Harriers FC 1
Gateshead FC 2, Oldham 2
Saturday's Matches
Halifax Town vs. Southend, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Fylde vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Oxford City vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.