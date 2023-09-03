LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 0, Tottenham 2

Arsenal 2, Fulham 2

Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Brighton 1, West Ham 3

Sunday's Matches

Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3

Sheffield United 1, Man City 2

Newcastle 1, Liverpool 2

Friday's Match

Luton Town 1, West Ham 2

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United 2, Everton 2

Brentford 2, Bournemouth 2

Burnley 2, Tottenham 5

Chelsea 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Man City 5, Fulham 1

Brighton 3, Newcastle 1

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton 2

Liverpool 3, Aston Villa 0

Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

West Ham vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Brentford, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham 2, Plymouth 1

Cardiff 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Coventry 0, Sunderland 0

Huddersfield 0, Norwich 4

Ipswich 3, Leeds 4

Millwall 1, Stoke 0

Preston 2, Swansea 1

Rotherham 1, Leicester 2

Southampton 2, QPR 1

West Brom 4, Middlesbrough 2

Sunday's Match

Watford 0, Blackburn 1

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham 1, Millwall 1

Sunderland 5, Southampton 0

Swansea 1, Bristol City 2

Coventry 3, Watford 3

Ipswich 3, Cardiff 2

Leeds 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Leicester 0, Hull 1

Middlesbrough 0, QPR 2

Plymouth 3, Blackburn 0

Rotherham 2, Norwich 1

Stoke 0, Preston 2

West Brom 1, Huddersfield 2

Friday's Matches

Hull vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

Southampton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 1, Wycombe 2

Burton Albion 1, Bolton 1

Cheltenham 0, Northampton 1

Exeter 2, Reading 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 1

Leyton Orient 2, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 3, Blackpool 0

Oxford United 2, Charlton 1

Peterborough 2, Derby 4

Port Vale 1, Carlisle 0

Stevenage 0, Portsmouth 0

Wigan 0, Barnsley 2

Saturday's Matches

Blackpool 2, Wigan 1

Bolton 2, Derby 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Lincoln 1

Burton Albion 0, Exeter 1

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Carlisle 2, Shrewsbury 0

Charlton 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Cheltenham 0, Barnsley 2

Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 3

Northampton 0, Wycombe 1

Oxford United 1, Port Vale 2

Portsmouth 3, Peterborough 1

Monday's Match

Cambridge United vs. Reading, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Derby vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd

Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 1, Forest Green 1

Barrow 1, Wrexham 1

Bradford 1, Crewe 0

Gillingham 0, Colchester 3

Harrogate Town 2, Morecambe 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Doncaster 1

Mansfield Town 3, Stockport County 2

Newport County 3, Sutton United 1

Notts County 2, Tranmere 1

Salford 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Swindon 6, Crawley Town 0

Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 1

Saturday's Matches

Tranmere 0, Wrexham 1

Crewe 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Doncaster 0, Swindon 0

Grimsby Town 2, Gillingham 0

Harrogate Town 0, Barrow 1

Mansfield Town 0, Bradford 0

Morecambe 1, Salford 0

Newport County 2, AFC Wimbledon 2

Notts County 3, Accrington Stanley 1

Stockport County 3, Crawley Town 3

Sutton United 0, Forest Green 1

Walsall 1, Colchester 0

Saturday's Matches

Bradford vs. Grimsby Town, 7:30 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 3, Wealdstone 1

Altrincham 2, Chesterfield 1

Boreham Wood 0, Oldham 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Barnet 0

Dorking Wanderers 2, York City FC 2

Ebbsfleet United FC 3, Kidderminster Harriers FC 0

Gateshead FC 1, Woking 3

Maidenhead United 0, Oxford City 0

Hartlepool 3, AFC Fylde 1

Monday's Matches

AFC Fylde 3, Altrincham 3

Barnet 3, Ebbsfleet United FC 2

Bromley 2, Southend 1

Chesterfield 3, Hartlepool 2

Eastleigh 3, Aldershot 0

Halifax Town 0, Gateshead FC 0

Kidderminster Harriers FC 0, Maidenhead United 0

Oldham 0, Solihull Moors 2

Oxford City 4, Boreham Wood 0

Wealdstone 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2

Woking 2, Dorking Wanderers 0

York City FC 1, Rochdale 3

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 3, Chesterfield 4

Altrincham 1, Bromley 2

Boreham Wood 0, Barnet 1

Dagenham and Redbridge 3, AFC Fylde 1

Dorking Wanderers 0, Eastleigh 0

Ebbsfleet United FC 4, York City FC 1

Hartlepool 2, Wealdstone 1

Maidenhead United 0, Woking 0

Rochdale 0, Halifax Town 1

Solihull Moors 3, Oxford City 3

Southend 2, Kidderminster Harriers FC 1

Gateshead FC 2, Oldham 2

Saturday's Matches

Halifax Town vs. Southend, 7:30 a.m.

AFC Fylde vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Kidderminster Harriers FC vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Oxford City vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Ebbsfleet United FC, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

