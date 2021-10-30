LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Friday's Match
Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1
Saturday's Matches
Chelsea 7, Norwich 0
Crystal Palace 1, Newcastle 1
Everton 2, Watford 5
Leeds 1, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton 2, Burnley 2
Brighton 1, Man City 4
Sunday's Matches
Brentford 1, Leicester 2
West Ham 1, Tottenham 0
Man United 0, Liverpool 5
Saturday's Matches
Leicester 0, Arsenal 2
Burnley 3, Brentford 1
Liverpool 2, Brighton 2
Man City 0, Crystal Palace 2
Newcastle 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Southampton 1
Tottenham vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Norwich vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Monday's Match
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 4 p.m.
Friday's Match
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Man United vs. Man City, 8:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Cardiff 0, Middlesbrough 2
Birmingham 2, Swansea 1
Blackburn 2, Reading 0
Blackpool 2, Preston 0
Bournemouth 3, Huddersfield 0
Coventry 1, Derby 1
Luton Town 1, Hull 0
Millwall 2, Stoke 1
Peterborough 2, QPR 1
West Brom 3, Bristol City 0
Sunday's Matches
Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3
Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4
Friday's Match
QPR 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Saturday's Matches
Fulham 3, West Brom 0
Bristol City 2, Barnsley 1
Derby 1, Blackburn 2
Huddersfield 1, Millwall 0
Hull 0, Coventry 1
Middlesbrough 0, Birmingham 2
Preston 2, Luton Town 0
Sheffield United 0, Blackpool 1
Stoke 3, Cardiff 3
Swansea 3, Peterborough 0
Reading vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Fulham, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Hull, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Reading, 11 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Sheffield United, 11 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Swansea, 11 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 11 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Stoke, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Derby, 11 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Fulham, 11 a.m.
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough, 11 a.m.
Blackpool vs. QPR, 1:30 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Wigan 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Portsmouth 2
Bolton 2, Gillingham 2
Burton Albion 1, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 3, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Rotherham 3
Morecambe 1, Plymouth 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1
Shrewsbury 4, Cambridge United 1
Sunderland 0, Charlton 1
Wycombe 2, Crewe 1
Tuesday's Matches
Doncaster 1, Cambridge United 1
Wigan 1, Lincoln 2
Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 4, Doncaster 0
Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Crewe 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Fleetwood Town 3, Wycombe 3
Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 1
Oxford United 3, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Portsmouth 1, Bolton 0
Rotherham 5, Sunderland 1
Wigan 2, Burton Albion 0
Tuesday's Matches
Charlton vs. Rotherham, 3:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 3:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 1, Newport County 3
Carlisle 0, Oldham 0
Exeter 2, Mansfield Town 1
Forest Green 3, Salford 1
Port Vale 3, Colchester 0
Rochdale 3, Sutton United 2
Scunthorpe 2, Crawley Town 1
Stevenage 0, Leyton Orient 0
Swindon 1, Bradford 3
Tranmere 0, Northampton 2
Walsall 2, Barrow 2
Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 2
Tuesday's Match
Colchester 1, Sutton United 3
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 3, Carlisle 0
Bradford 1, Forest Green 1
Colchester 2, Scunthorpe 1
Crawley Town 1, Port Vale 4
Harrogate Town 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere 0
Newport County 5, Stevenage 0
Oldham 1, Swindon 3
Salford 1, Exeter 2
Sutton United 0, Walsall 1
Leyton Orient 5, Hartlepool 0
Barrow 1, Rochdale 2
Friday's Match
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 2, Bromley 3
Barnet 0, Wrexham 3
Chesterfield 2, Boreham Wood 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Southend 0
Eastleigh 2, Altrincham 1
Grimsby Town 2, Yeovil 0
Notts County 2, Stockport County 1
Solihull Moors 1, Halifax Town 0
Torquay United 2, Kings Lynn 0
Weymouth 1, Wealdstone 1
Maidenhead United 3, Woking 2
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot 0, Weymouth 2
Altrincham 1, Solihull Moors 2
Chesterfield 1, Eastleigh 0
Halifax Town 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Kings Lynn 0, Boreham Wood 1
Maidenhead United 3, Wrexham 2
Notts County 1, Bromley 1
Southend vs. Dover Athletic, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Stockport County 1, Barnet 2
Wealdstone 1, Grimsby Town 0
Yeovil 2, Woking 0
Saturday's Matches
Boreham Wood 1, Southend 0
Bromley 0, Halifax Town 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Chesterfield 2
Dover Athletic 2, Stockport County 5
Eastleigh 1, Maidenhead United 0
Grimsby Town 0, Notts County 1
Solihull Moors 0, Yeovil 0
Weymouth 1, Kings Lynn 0
Woking 3, Altrincham 2
Wrexham 1, Torquay United 1
Barnet vs. Aldershot, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Woking vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Dover Athletic, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Aldershot vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.