LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Brighton 0, Norwich 0
Burnley 0, Man City 2
Chelsea 1, Brentford 4
Leeds 1, Southampton 1
Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1
Man United 1, Leicester 1
Sunday's Matches
West Ham 2, Everton 1
Tottenham 5, Newcastle 1
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0
Wednesday's Match
Burnley 3, Everton 2
Friday's Match
Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 0
Saturday's Matches
Everton 1, Man United 0
Arsenal 1, Brighton 2
Southampton 0, Chelsea 6
Watford 0, Leeds 3
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Tottenham vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 9:15 a.m.
West Ham vs. Burnley, 9:15 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Match
Liverpool vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Everton vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Hull 0, Huddersfield 1
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2
Cardiff 0, Swansea 4
Coventry 2, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Preston 0
Luton Town 2, Millwall 2
Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4
QPR 0, Fulham 2
Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0
Sunday's Match
Birmingham 1, West Brom 0
Tuesday's Matches
Peterborough 1, Luton Town 1
Preston 1, Blackpool 0
Millwall 0, Swansea 1
Sheffield United 1, QPR 0
Reading 2, Stoke 1
Wednesday's Matches
Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry 0
West Brom 2, Bournemouth 0
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0
Blackburn 1, Blackpool 1
Bristol City 1, Peterborough 1
Middlesbrough 0, Hull 1
Millwall 4, Barnsley 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 0
Preston 2, QPR 1
Reading 1, Cardiff 2
Swansea 2, Derby 1
West Brom 1, Stoke 3
Sunday's Match
Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. QPR, 12:30 p.m.
Derby vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Reading vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Fulham vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Wigan 1, Bolton 1
Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4
Charlton 1, Lincoln 2
Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3
Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0
Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0
Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0
Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0
Tuesday's Matches
Cambridge United 1, Wycombe 4
Wigan 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 1
Morecambe 2, Oxford United 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Crewe 1
Bolton 1, Portsmouth 1
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bolton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Burton Albion 0, Plymouth 0
Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1
Cheltenham 1, Portsmouth 0
Doncaster 2, Crewe 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Gillingham 1, Wycombe 1
Oxford United 1, Sunderland 2
Rotherham 0, Charlton 1
Shrewsbury 1, Ipswich 1
Lincoln 1, Wigan 3
Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Rotherham vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cambridge United, 12:15 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 1, Port Vale 2
Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1
Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0
Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0
Newport County 0, Exeter 1
Rochdale 0, Swindon 0
Stevenage 0, Oldham 1
Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2
Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2
Hartlepool 0, Salford 2
Tuesday's Matches
Forest Green 1, Mansfield Town 0
Salford 0, Port Vale 1
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 0, Exeter 1
Colchester 0, Stevenage 2
Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0
Northampton 0, Bradford 0
Port Vale 3, Oldham 2
Rochdale 1, Walsall 0
Salford 2, Harrogate Town 0
Scunthorpe 0, Mansfield Town 4
Sutton United 1, Leyton Orient 0
Swindon 0, Newport County 1
Tranmere 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Forest Green 1, Hartlepool 1
Friday's Matches
Exeter vs. Colchester, 8 a.m.
Barrow vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 0, Eastleigh 2
Barnet 2, Yeovil 2
Bromley vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield 1, Grimsby Town 4
Dover Athletic 1, Kings Lynn 1
Halifax Town 2, Wealdstone 0
Solihull Moors 3, Maidenhead United 1
Southend 0, Notts County 3
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m. ppd
Boreham Wood 0, Woking 1
Tuesday's Matches
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 0
Wealdstone 0, Maidenhead United 0
Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0
Kings Lynn 1, Bromley 0
Wrexham 6, Barnet 0
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 2, Boreham Wood 1
Barnet 0, Solihull Moors 2
Bromley 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Dover Athletic 0, Maidenhead United 1
Halifax Town 2, Woking 1
Kings Lynn 2, Yeovil 2
Torquay United 5, Notts County 1
Wealdstone 1, Chesterfield 2
Weymouth 0, Grimsby Town 0
Wrexham 3, Eastleigh 2
Stockport County vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Weymouth vs. Yeovil, 8 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.
