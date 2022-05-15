LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Brentford 3, Southampton 0
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3
Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 2
Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0
Brighton 4, Man United 0
Liverpool 1, Tottenham 1
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Leeds 1
Leicester 1, Everton 2
Norwich 0, West Ham 4
Man City 5, Newcastle 0
Tuesday's Match
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2
Wednesday's Matches
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Everton 0
Leicester 3, Norwich 0
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5
Thursday's Match
Tottenham 3, Arsenal 0
Sunday's Matches
Tottenham 1, Burnley 0
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Watford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Brentford, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Southampton vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
West Brom 4, Barnsley 0
Swansea 0, QPR 1
Stoke 1, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 4, Fulham 0
Preston 4, Middlesbrough 1
Peterborough 5, Blackpool 0
Luton Town 1, Reading 0
Hull 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Huddersfield 2, Bristol City 0
Derby 0, Cardiff 1
Bournemouth 1, Millwall 0
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 2
Friday's Match
Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1
Saturday's Match
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Monday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Sunday's Match
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0, Wycombe advances on 2-1 aggregate
Monday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Sunderland 1, Sunderland advances on 2-1 aggregate
Saturday's Match
Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 1, Northampton 3
Bradford 2, Carlisle 0
Bristol Rovers 7, Scunthorpe 0
Exeter 0, Port Vale 1
Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 2
Leyton Orient 0, Tranmere 1
Mansfield Town 2, Forest Green 2
Newport County 0, Rochdale 2
Oldham 3, Crawley Town 3
Stevenage 4, Salford 2
Walsall 0, Swindon 3
Hartlepool 0, Colchester 2
Saturday's Match
Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1
Sunday's Match
Swindon 2, Port Vale 1
Wednesday's Match
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Torquay United 2, Chesterfield 0
Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2
Halifax Town 1, Aldershot 1
Grimsby Town 1, Maidenhead United 3
Notts County 3, Altrincham 0
Solihull Moors 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Wealdstone 2, Kings Lynn 1
Weymouth 1, Barnet 2
Woking 1, Eastleigh 2
Yeovil 2, Boreham Wood 2
Sunday's Match
Wrexham 3, Stockport County 0
Tuesday's Matches
Grimsby Town 1, Boreham Wood 0
Bromley 1, Altrincham 1
Wednesday's Match
Stockport County 1, Torquay United 0
Sunday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
