LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1
Bournemouth 0, Brentford 0
Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2
Fulham 1, Newcastle 4
Liverpool 3, Brighton 3
Southampton 1, Everton 2
West Ham 2, Wolverhampton 0
Sunday's Matches
Man City 6, Man United 3
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 0
Monday's Match
Leicester 4, Nottingham Forest 0
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 2, Leicester 1
Chelsea 3, Wolverhampton 0
Man City 4, Southampton 0
Newcastle 5, Brentford 1
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton 0, Tottenham 1
Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace 2, Leeds 1
West Ham 3, Fulham 1
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2
Everton vs. Man United, 2 p.m.
Monday's Match
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Brentford vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United vs. Tottenham, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 3:15 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Millwall 1
Blackpool 0, Norwich 1
Bristol City 1, QPR 2
Cardiff 1, Burnley 1
Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 0
Reading 3, Huddersfield 1
Rotherham 0, Wigan 2
Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1
Sunderland 0, Preston 0
West Brom 2, Swansea 3
Sunday's Match
Stoke 0, Watford 4
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol City 0, Coventry 0
Luton Town 3, Huddersfield 3
Sheffield United 0, QPR 1
Sunderland 0, Blackpool 0
Cardiff 1, Blackburn 0
Reading 1, Norwich 1
Wednesday's Matches
Burnley 1, Stoke 1
Hull 2, Wigan 1
Middlesbrough 1, Birmingham 0
Rotherham 1, Millwall 1
Watford 1, Swansea 2
Preston 1, West Brom 0
Friday's Match
QPR 2, Reading 1
Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 3, Bristol City 0
Blackburn 3, Rotherham 0
Blackpool 3, Watford 1
Coventry 0, Burnley 1
Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 0
Norwich 2, Preston 3
Stoke 3, Sheffield United 1
Swansea 2, Sunderland 1
West Brom 0, Luton Town 0
Wigan 1, Cardiff 3
Sunday's Match
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Tuesday's Match
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Bristol City vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Luton Town vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Huddersfield vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Stoke vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bristol City, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 3, Morecambe 1
Bolton 2, Lincoln 0
Burton Albion 3, Forest Green 2
Cambridge United 0, Derby 2
Charlton 1, Oxford United 1
Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 0
Exeter 2, Bristol Rovers 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Portsmouth 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Peterborough 3
Port Vale 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Wycombe 0, Plymouth 1
Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Cheltenham 1, Bolton 0
Ipswich 3, Cambridge United 0
Plymouth 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Exeter 2
Bristol Rovers 2, Cambridge United 1
Derby 1, Port Vale 2
Forest Green 1, Bolton 0
Lincoln 0, Charlton 0
Morecambe 1, Ipswich 2
Oxford United 0, Wycombe 1
Peterborough 1, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Cheltenham 0
Shrewsbury 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Tuesday's Matches
Charlton vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Harrogate Town 1, Bradford 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Colchester 1
Carlisle 0, Crewe 0
Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2
Gillingham 1, Sutton United 0
Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 2
Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2
Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1
Stockport County 1, Walsall 1
Swindon 1, Northampton 2
Tranmere 1, Barrow 0
Tuesday's Matches
Hartlepool 2, Doncaster 1
Stevenage 3, Sutton United 0
Swindon 1, Newport County 0
Walsall 1, Northampton 0
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 0, Mansfield Town 1
Bradford 0, Stockport County 1
Colchester 2, Harrogate Town 1
Crewe 1, Gillingham 1
Doncaster 1, Leyton Orient 1
Grimsby Town 3, Crawley Town 0
Hartlepool 1, Carlisle 3
Newport County 0, Rochdale 1
Northampton 0, Salford 1
Stevenage 2, Swindon 0
Sutton United 0, Tranmere 2
Walsall 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Friday's Match
Tranmere vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Walsall, 8 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 2
Barnet 0, York City FC 5
Chesterfield 1, Maidenhead United 2
Dorking Wanderers 5, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Halifax Town 0, Woking 4
Gateshead FC 1, Eastleigh 1
Notts County 3, Altrincham 1
Oldham 1, Wrexham 2
Solihull Moors 2, Bromley 2
Southend 1, Yeovil 0
Torquay United 1, Scunthorpe 1
Boreham Wood 3, Maidstone United FC 1
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot 0, Eastleigh 0
Barnet 4, Maidstone United FC 3
Boreham Wood 0, Bromley 2
Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 3
Dorking Wanderers 1, Yeovil 1
Halifax Town 1, York City FC 0
Gateshead FC 1, Altrincham 3
Notts County 1, Wrexham 0
Oldham 2, Scunthorpe 2
Solihull Moors 2, Wealdstone 1
Southend 1, Woking 1
Torquay United 2, Maidenhead United 3
Saturday's Matches
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Southend 1
Altrincham 4, Dorking Wanderers 1
Bromley 1, Gateshead FC 1
Eastleigh 2, Chesterfield 1
Maidenhead United 1, Oldham 1
Maidstone United FC 1, Halifax Town 1
Scunthorpe 3, Aldershot 3
Wealdstone 1, Boreham Wood 2
Woking 2, Notts County 3
Wrexham 7, Barnet 5
Yeovil 1, Solihull Moors 0
York City FC 1, Torquay United 0
Tuesday's Match
York City FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.