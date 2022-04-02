LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Liverpool 2, Watford 0
Brighton 0, Norwich 0
Burnley 0, Man City 2
Chelsea 1, Brentford 4
Leeds 1, Southampton 1
Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1
Man United vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
West Ham vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Burnley vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.
Friday's Match
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Everton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Hull 0, Huddersfield 1
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2
Cardiff 0, Swansea 4
Coventry 2, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Preston 0
Luton Town 2, Millwall 2
Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4
QPR 0, Fulham 2
Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0
Sunday's Match
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Peterborough vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Stoke, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Cambridge United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Gillingham 2
Doncaster 0, Charlton 1
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Cheltenham 1
Shrewsbury 1, Lincoln 0
Saturday's Matches
Wigan 1, Bolton 1
Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4
Charlton 1, Lincoln 2
Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3
Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0
Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0
Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0
Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0
Tuesday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Bradford 0, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Colchester 1, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 1, Rochdale 0
Exeter 2, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0
Oldham 1, Mansfield Town 2
Port Vale 2, Sutton United 0
Salford 2, Walsall 1
Scunthorpe 0, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 0
Tuesday's Matches
Hartlepool 2, Mansfield Town 2
Oldham 2, Leyton Orient 0
Rochdale 2, Carlisle 0
Salford 2, Crawley Town 1
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 1, Port Vale 2
Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1
Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0
Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0
Newport County 0, Exeter 1
Rochdale 0, Swindon 0
Stevenage 0, Oldham 1
Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2
Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2
Hartlepool 0, Salford 2
Tuesday's Matches
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 1, Aldershot 0
Eastleigh 0, Stockport County 2
Grimsby Town 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Kings Lynn 2, Halifax Town 0
Maidenhead United 1, Barnet 2
Notts County 1, Chesterfield 1
Torquay United 3, Weymouth 0
Wealdstone 1, Bromley 1
Woking 2, Solihull Moors 3
Wrexham 6, Dover Athletic 5
Yeovil 2, Southend 0
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 0, Eastleigh 2
Barnet 2, Yeovil 2
Bromley vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield 1, Grimsby Town 4
Dover Athletic 1, Kings Lynn 1
Halifax Town 2, Wealdstone 0
Solihull Moors 3, Maidenhead United 1
Southend 0, Notts County 3
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m. ppd
Boreham Wood vs. Woking, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Weymouth vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m.
