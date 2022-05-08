LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Newcastle 0, Liverpool 1
Aston Villa 2, Norwich 0
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Wolverhampton 0, Brighton 3
Leeds 0, Man City 4
Sunday's Matches
Everton 1, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 3, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Arsenal 2
Monday's Match
Man United 3, Brentford 0
Saturday's Matches
Brentford 3, Southampton 0
Burnley 1, Aston Villa 3
Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 2
Crystal Palace 1, Watford 0
Brighton 4, Man United 0
Liverpool 1, Tottenham 1
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 2, Leeds 1
Leicester 1, Everton 2
Norwich 0, West Ham 4
Man City 5, Newcastle 0
Tuesday's Match
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Tottenham vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Watford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man City, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Norwich, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Brentford, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Newcastle vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Southampton vs. Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley 1, Preston 3
Nottingham Forest 5, Swansea 1
Reading 0, West Brom 1
Millwall 3, Peterborough 0
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 1
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1
Bristol City 5, Hull 0
Blackpool 0, Derby 2
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 3
Coventry 1, Huddersfield 2
Monday's Match
Fulham 7, Luton Town 0
Tuesday's Match
Bournemouth 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Saturday's Matches
West Brom 4, Barnsley 0
Swansea 0, QPR 1
Stoke 1, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 4, Fulham 0
Preston 4, Middlesbrough 1
Peterborough 5, Blackpool 0
Luton Town 1, Reading 0
Hull 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Huddersfield 2, Bristol City 0
Derby 0, Cardiff 1
Bournemouth 1, Millwall 0
Birmingham 1, Blackburn 2
Friday's Match
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Match
Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Shrewsbury 0, Wigan 3
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Portsmouth 1
Plymouth 0, Milton Keynes Dons 5
Oxford United 1, Doncaster 1
Morecambe 0, Sunderland 1
Lincoln 2, Crewe 1
Ipswich 4, Charlton 0
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 2
Cambridge United 2, Cheltenham 2
Burton Albion 1, Wycombe 2
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Accrington Stanley 4
Thursday's Match
Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Friday's Match
Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Sunday's Match
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 1:30 p.m.
Monday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 2, Stevenage 1
Colchester 2, Walsall 2
Crawley Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Forest Green 1, Harrogate Town 3
Northampton 1, Exeter 1
Rochdale 3, Bristol Rovers 4
Sutton United 1, Bradford 4
Swindon 2, Barrow 1
Tranmere 2, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 1, Hartlepool 1
Monday's Matches
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 2
Port Vale 1, Newport County 2
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 1, Northampton 3
Bradford 2, Carlisle 0
Bristol Rovers 7, Scunthorpe 0
Exeter 0, Port Vale 1
Harrogate Town 0, Sutton United 2
Leyton Orient 0, Tranmere 1
Mansfield Town 2, Forest Green 2
Newport County 0, Rochdale 2
Oldham 3, Crawley Town 3
Stevenage 4, Salford 2
Walsall 0, Swindon 3
Hartlepool 0, Colchester 2
Saturday's Match
Mansfield Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Swindon vs. Port Vale, 7 a.m.
Wednesday's Match
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Port Vale vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 3, Notts County 1
Barnet 2, Grimsby Town 2
Bromley 4, Chesterfield 2
Dover Athletic 0, Altrincham 1
Halifax Town 1, Yeovil 0
Kings Lynn 3, Eastleigh 3
Torquay United 1, Maidenhead United 1
Wealdstone 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Weymouth 2, Solihull Moors 4
Wrexham 1, Southend 0
Stockport County 1, Boreham Wood 2
Monday's Matches
Altrincham 1, Barnet 1
Boreham Wood 1, Wrexham 1
Chesterfield 0, Stockport County 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Torquay United 0
Eastleigh 1, Halifax Town 2
Maidenhead United 2, Aldershot 2
Notts County 1, Dover Athletic 0
Solihull Moors 3, Bromley 0
Southend 1, Weymouth 1
Woking 0, Kings Lynn 3
Yeovil 0, Wealdstone 0
Saturday's Matches
Torquay United 2, Chesterfield 0
Bromley 2, Dover Athletic 2
Halifax Town 1, Aldershot 1
Grimsby Town 1, Maidenhead United 3
Notts County 3, Altrincham 0
Solihull Moors 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Wealdstone 2, Kings Lynn 1
Weymouth 1, Barnet 2
Woking 1, Eastleigh 2
Yeovil 2, Boreham Wood 2
Sunday's Match
Wrexham 3, Stockport County 0
Tuesday's Matches
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.