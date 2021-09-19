LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace 3, Tottenham 0
Arsenal 1, Norwich 0
Brentford 0, Brighton 1
Leicester 0, Man City 1
Man United 4, Newcastle 1
Southampton 0, West Ham 0
Watford 0, Wolverhampton 2
Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0
Sunday's Match
Leeds 0, Liverpool 3
Monday's Match
Everton 3, Burnley 1
Friday's Match
Newcastle 1, Leeds 1
Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton 0, Brentford 2
Burnley 0, Arsenal 1
Liverpool 3, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 0, Southampton 0
Norwich 1, Watford 3
Aston Villa 3, Everton 0
Sunday's Matches
Brighton 2, Leicester 1
West Ham 1, Man United 2
Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Chelsea vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Luton Town 2
Blackpool 1, Fulham 0
Bournemouth 3, Barnsley 0
Bristol City 0, Preston 0
Coventry 2, Middlesbrough 0
Reading 3, QPR 3
Sheffield United 6, Peterborough 2
Stoke 2, Huddersfield 1
Swansea 0, Hull 0
West Brom 1, Millwall 1
Sunday's Match
Nottingham Forest 1, Cardiff 2
Tuesday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Hull 0
Blackpool 0, Huddersfield 3
Bournemouth 2, QPR 1
Sheffield United 2, Preston 2
Reading 3, Peterborough 1
West Brom 0, Derby 0
Wednesday's Matches
Birmingham 1, Fulham 4
Bristol City 1, Luton Town 1
Coventry 1, Cardiff 0
Nottingham Forest 0, Middlesbrough 2
Swansea 0, Millwall 0
Stoke 1, Barnsley 1
Saturday's Matches
Hull 1, Sheffield United 3
Barnsley 0, Blackburn 0
Cardiff 0, Bournemouth 1
Derby 2, Stoke 1
Fulham 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Luton Town 3, Swansea 3
Middlesbrough 1, Blackpool 2
Millwall 1, Coventry 1
Peterborough 3, Birmingham 0
Preston 1, West Brom 1
QPR 1, Bristol City 2
Friday's Matches
Coventry vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. QPR, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1
Cambridge United 1, Lincoln 5
Charlton 1, Cheltenham 2
Ipswich 2, Bolton 5
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Portsmouth 0
Morecambe 3, AFC Wimbledon 4
Oxford United 0, Wycombe 0
Plymouth 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Rotherham 2, Fleetwood Town 4
Shrewsbury 1, Crewe 1
Sunderland 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Wigan 2, Doncaster 1
Tuesday's Match
Lincoln 1, Rotherham 1
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Plymouth 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Wigan 4
Bolton 0, Rotherham 2
Cheltenham 1, Oxford United 0
Crewe 2, Burton Albion 0
Doncaster 1, Morecambe 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Sunderland 2
Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 4
Lincoln 0, Ipswich 1
Portsmouth 1, Cambridge United 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Shrewsbury 1
Wycombe 2, Charlton 1
Tuesday's Matches
Gillingham vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Crawley Town 2, Carlisle 1
Forest Green 1, Northampton 0
Leyton Orient 4, Oldham 0
Rochdale 1, Tranmere 0
Salford 1, Bradford 0
Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 4
Sutton United 2, Stevenage 1
Swindon 1, Port Vale 2
Walsall 3, Mansfield Town 1
Hartlepool 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Tuesday's Matches
Newport County 0, Northampton 1
Sutton United 1, Hartlepool 0
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 1, Swindon 1
Bradford 1, Barrow 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 3
Carlisle 2, Scunthorpe 2
Colchester 0, Crawley Town 1
Exeter 2, Sutton United 0
Mansfield Town 1, Rochdale 1
Newport County 2, Walsall 1
Port Vale 2, Harrogate Town 0
Stevenage 0, Forest Green 4
Tranmere 2, Salford 0
Oldham 0, Hartlepool 0
Tuesday's Match
Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Barrow vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Solihull Moors 2
Barnet 1, Eastleigh 1
Bromley 2, Boreham Wood 3
Dover Athletic 0, Chesterfield 0
Halifax Town 3, Southend 1
Stockport County 0, Yeovil 3
Torquay United 1, Grimsby Town 3
Wealdstone 1, Altrincham 0
Weymouth 1, Notts County 1
Wrexham 1, Woking 0
Kings Lynn 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Tuesday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Boreham Wood 2, Halifax Town 2
Chesterfield 4, Barnet 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Weymouth 2
Eastleigh 4, Dover Athletic 1
Grimsby Town 3, Wrexham 1
Maidenhead United 0, Stockport County 2
Notts County 3, Wealdstone 2
Solihull Moors 2, Torquay United 1
Southend 2, Aldershot 3
Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Bromley 2, Barnet 0
Halifax Town 3, Stockport County 0
Grimsby Town 2, Eastleigh 0
Notts County 1, Maidenhead United 0
Solihull Moors 3, Boreham Wood 1
Torquay United 1, Southend 0
Wealdstone 2, Aldershot 2
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Wrexham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0
Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Yeovil 0, Chesterfield 2
Weymouth 1, Dover Athletic 1
Tuesday's Match
Dover Athletic vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bromley vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.