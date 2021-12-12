LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
West Ham 3, Chelsea 2
Newcastle 1, Burnley 0
Southampton 1, Brighton 1
Wolverhampton 0, Liverpool 1
Watford 1, Man City 3
Sunday's Matches
Leeds 2, Brentford 2
Man United 1, Crystal Palace 0
Tottenham 3, Norwich 0
Aston Villa 2, Leicester 1
Monday's Match
Everton 2, Arsenal 1
Friday's Match
Brentford 2, Watford 1
Saturday's Matches
Man City 1, Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 3, Southampton 0
Chelsea 3, Leeds 2
Liverpool 1, Aston Villa 0
Norwich 0, Man United 1
Sunday's Matches
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ppd
Burnley 0, West Ham 0
Leicester 4, Newcastle 0
Crystal Palace vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Brentford vs. Man United, 2:30 p.m.
Norwich vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton, 2:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Man United vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 9:15 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Coventry 1, West Brom 2
Barnsley 1, Huddersfield 1
Blackburn 1, Preston 0
Blackpool 0, Luton Town 3
Bristol City 1, Derby 0
Cardiff 2, Sheffield United 3
Middlesbrough 1, Swansea 0
Millwall 3, Birmingham 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Peterborough 0
Reading 1, Hull 1
Sunday's Match
QPR 0, Stoke 2
Saturday's Matches
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Birmingham 2, Cardiff 2
Bournemouth 0, Blackburn 2
Derby 1, Blackpool 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 1, Fulham 1
Peterborough 2, Millwall 1
Preston 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 0, Middlesbrough 0
Swansea 1, Nottingham Forest 4
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Monday's Match
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Barnsley vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Cardiff vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Fulham vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 5, Fleetwood Town 1
Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Charlton 2, Ipswich 0
Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 5
Crewe 2, Lincoln 0
Doncaster 1, Oxford United 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton 0
Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Rotherham 5, Gillingham 1
Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1
Wednesday's Matches
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Plymouth 1
Wigan 2, Shrewsbury 1
Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 1, Bolton 0
Charlton 2, Cambridge United 0
Cheltenham 2, Lincoln 2
Crewe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Doncaster 1, Shrewsbury 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Gillingham 1
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 2
Portsmouth 2, Morecambe 0
Rotherham 3, Burton Albion 1
Sunderland 2, Plymouth 1
Wigan 1, Ipswich 1
Wycombe 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 1, Port Vale 2
Exeter 1, Northampton 2
Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green 4
Leyton Orient 4, Swindon 1
Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0
Newport County 3, Sutton United 2
Oldham 0, Tranmere 1
Stevenage 1, Scunthorpe 1
Walsall 1, Crawley Town 1
Wednesday's Matches
Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Bradford 0, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 2, Rochdale 1
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 2, Swindon 0
Bradford 2, Sutton United 2
Bristol Rovers 4, Rochdale 2
Exeter 0, Tranmere 1
Harrogate Town 1, Northampton 2
Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1
Newport County 2, Port Vale 1
Oldham 5, Forest Green 5
Stevenage 0, Carlisle 2
Walsall 3, Colchester 0
Hartlepool 0, Scunthorpe 0
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 2, Altrincham 2
Barnet 3, Maidenhead United 0
Bromley 3, Wealdstone 2
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Grimsby Town 2
Dover Athletic 0, Wrexham 1
Halifax Town vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. ppd
Solihull Moors 2, Woking 0
Southend vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Weymouth 1, Torquay United 2
Tuesday's Match
Southend 1, Maidenhead United 1
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham 0, Bromley 1
Eastleigh 0, Aldershot 3
Grimsby Town 0, Chesterfield 1
Kings Lynn 2, Dover Athletic 1
Maidenhead United 0, Solihull Moors 4
Notts County 4, Southend 1
Torquay United 2, Stockport County 1
Wealdstone 0, Halifax Town 1
Woking 0, Boreham Wood 2
Yeovil 1, Barnet 0
Wrexham 1, Weymouth 0
Tuesday's Matches
Halifax Town vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Match
Stockport County vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Tuesday's Matches
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 2:30 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.