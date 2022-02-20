LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Man United 1, Southampton 1
Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd
Everton 3, Leeds 0
Watford 0, Brighton 2
Norwich 0, Man City 4
Sunday's Matches
Burnley 0, Liverpool 1
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0
Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 2, West Ham 2
Tuesday's Match
Man United 2, Brighton 0
Saturday's Matches
West Ham 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal 2, Brentford 1
Aston Villa 0, Watford 1
Brighton 0, Burnley 3
Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Norwich 1
Southampton 2, Everton 0
Man City 2, Tottenham 3
Sunday's Matches
Leeds 2, Man United 4
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Southampton vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Huddersfield 0, Sheffield United 0
Barnsley 1, QPR 0
Birmingham 3, Luton Town 0
Blackpool 1, Bournemouth 2
Hull 0, Fulham 1
Middlesbrough 4, Derby 1
Millwall 2, Cardiff 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke 2
Peterborough 0, Preston 1
Reading 2, Coventry 3
Sunday's Match
Swansea 3, Bristol City 1
Monday's Match
West Brom 0, Blackburn 0
Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield United 0, Hull 0
Cardiff 2, Coventry 0
Millwall 2, QPR 0
Wednesday's Match
Peterborough 0, Reading 0
Friday's Match
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1
Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1
Coventry 1, Barnsley 0
Derby 1, Peterborough 0
Luton Town 2, West Brom 0
Preston 2, Reading 3
QPR 1, Hull 1
Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Birmingham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 1
Accrington Stanley 4, Crewe 1
Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 2
Cheltenham 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Lincoln 1, Wycombe 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 0
Morecambe 1, Gillingham 1
Oxford United 2, Bolton 3
Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 0
Portsmouth 4, Doncaster 0
Wigan 2, Charlton 1
Sunday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Wigan 2, Crewe 0
Burton Albion 3, Bolton 1
Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1
Wednesday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Friday's Match
Rotherham 1, Wigan 1
Saturday's Matches
Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0
Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Oxford United 4
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2
Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5
Tuesday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 0, Stevenage 0
Bradford 0, Exeter 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 2, Carlisle 2
Leyton Orient 0, Salford 2
Newport County 3, Oldham 3
Port Vale 0, Northampton 0
Rochdale 3, Harrogate Town 3
Sutton United 1, Forest Green 1
Swindon 3, Scunthorpe 0
Walsall 1, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 1
Tuesday's Matches
Exeter 4, Harrogate Town 3
Bristol Rovers 2, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 1, Tranmere 0
Saturday's Matches
Northampton 3, Colchester 0
Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Carlisle 0, Swindon 3
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd
Forest Green 0, Walsall 1
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Oldham 2, Bradford 0
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 2
Stevenage 0, Bristol Rovers 4
Tranmere 1, Port Vale 1
Hartlepool 1, Sutton United 1
Tuesday's Matches
Swindon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Kings Lynn 0, Altrincham 1
Barnet 1, Wealdstone 3
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bromley vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. ppd
Dover Athletic 1, Torquay United 3
Eastleigh 0, Yeovil 0
Grimsby Town 3, Aldershot 1
Weymouth 1, Chesterfield 1
Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking 2, Southend 3
Tuesday's Matches
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Weymouth 1, Eastleigh 0
Bromley 1, Stockport County 3
Boreham Wood 2, Altrincham 0
Friday's Match
Southend vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield 2, Solihull Moors 3
Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County 2, Eastleigh 0
Stockport County 1, Woking 0
Torquay United 2, Barnet 2
Wealdstone 1, Wrexham 2
Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidenhead United 2, Boreham Wood 0
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Dover Athletic, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Yeovil, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.