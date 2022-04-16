LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Friday's Match
Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 0
Saturday's Matches
Everton 1, Man United 0
Arsenal 1, Brighton 2
Southampton 0, Chelsea 6
Watford 0, Leeds 3
Aston Villa 0, Tottenham 4
Sunday's Matches
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1
Norwich 2, Burnley 0
Man City 2, Liverpool 2
Saturday's Matches
Tottenham 0, Brighton 1
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 3, Norwich 2
Southampton 1, Arsenal 0
Watford 1, Brentford 2
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 9:15 a.m.
West Ham vs. Burnley, 9:15 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tuesday's Match
Liverpool vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Everton vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Burnley vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0
Blackburn 1, Blackpool 1
Bristol City 1, Peterborough 1
Middlesbrough 0, Hull 1
Millwall 4, Barnsley 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 0
Preston 2, QPR 1
Reading 1, Cardiff 2
Swansea 2, Derby 1
West Brom 1, Stoke 3
Sunday's Match
Fulham 1, Coventry 3
Monday's Match
Huddersfield 2, Luton Town 0
Friday's Matches
Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Birmingham 2, Coventry 4
Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0
Hull 2, Cardiff 1
Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1
Preston 1, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 1, Barnsley 1
West Brom 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Reading 2
Huddersfield 2, QPR 2
Derby 2, Fulham 1
Monday's Matches
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Reading vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Fulham vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Monday's Match
Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bolton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Burton Albion 0, Plymouth 0
Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1
Cheltenham 1, Portsmouth 0
Doncaster 2, Crewe 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Gillingham 1, Wycombe 1
Oxford United 1, Sunderland 2
Rotherham 0, Charlton 1
Shrewsbury 1, Ipswich 1
Lincoln 1, Wigan 3
Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion 0, Wigan 0
Portsmouth 3, Rotherham 0
Friday's Matches
Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2
Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0
Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3
Doncaster 1, Bolton 2
Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1
Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2
Charlton 2, Morecambe 3
Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0
Saturday's Matches
Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0
Wigan vs. Cambridge United, 12:15 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 0, Exeter 1
Colchester 0, Stevenage 2
Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0
Northampton 0, Bradford 0
Port Vale 3, Oldham 2
Rochdale 1, Walsall 0
Salford 2, Harrogate Town 0
Scunthorpe 0, Mansfield Town 4
Sutton United 1, Leyton Orient 0
Swindon 0, Newport County 1
Tranmere 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Forest Green 1, Hartlepool 1
Friday's Matches
Exeter 2, Colchester 0
Barrow 4, Forest Green 0
Bradford 1, Tranmere 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Salford 0
Harrogate Town 1, Swindon 4
Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe 0
Mansfield Town 2, Sutton United 3
Newport County 1, Crawley Town 2
Oldham 0, Northampton 2
Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0
Walsall 1, Carlisle 0
Hartlepool 0, Port Vale 1
Monday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Friday's Match
Newport County vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 2, Boreham Wood 1
Barnet 0, Solihull Moors 2
Bromley 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Dover Athletic 0, Maidenhead United 1
Halifax Town 2, Woking 1
Kings Lynn 2, Yeovil 2
Torquay United 5, Notts County 1
Wealdstone 1, Chesterfield 2
Weymouth 0, Grimsby Town 0
Wrexham 3, Eastleigh 2
Stockport County 5, Southend 0
Friday's Matches
Altrincham 1, Halifax Town 1
Boreham Wood 1, Dover Athletic 2
Dagenham and Redbridge 7, Barnet 3
Eastleigh 0, Bromley 2
Grimsby Town 2, Stockport County 1
Maidenhead United 2, Weymouth 0
Notts County 4, Kings Lynn 1
Southend 0, Wealdstone 1
Woking 0, Torquay United 1
Yeovil 0, Aldershot 2
Wrexham 1, Solihull Moors 1
Monday's Matches
Weymouth vs. Yeovil, 8 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Wrexham, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Southend vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.