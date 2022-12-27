LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Monday's Matches
Brentford 2, Tottenham 2
Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3
Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 0, Newcastle 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 3
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Tuesday's Matches
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0
Man United vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Leeds vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Friday's Matches
West Ham vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Monday's Match
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Monday's Match
Wigan 1, Sheffield United 2
Wednesday's Match
Coventry 1, West Brom 0
Monday's Matches
Watford 0, Millwall 2
Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1
Bristol City 0, West Brom 2
Hull 1, Blackpool 1
Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Huddersfield 2
Rotherham 2, Stoke 2
Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1
Cardiff 0, QPR 0
Luton Town 2, Norwich 1
Tuesday's Matches
Reading 2, Swansea 1
Burnley vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Matches
QPR vs. Luton Town, 1 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:15 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
England League One
Monday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1
Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1
Charlton 1, Peterborough 1
Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1
Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0
Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Tuesday's Match
Bolton 0, Derby 0
Thursday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Derby vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Bristol Rovers vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Tuesday's Match
Northampton 2, Carlisle 1
Monday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2
Gillingham 0, Colchester 1
Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1
Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2
Salford 1, Barrow 1
Stockport County 2, Crewe 0
Swindon 1, Walsall 2
Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0
Tuesday's Match
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0
Thursday's Matches
Crewe vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.
Barrow vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Matches
Newport County vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Barrow vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
England National League
Tuesday's Matches
Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Wednesday's Match
Wrexham vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Monday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Woking 2
Altrincham 2, Halifax Town 1
Barnet 2, Boreham Wood 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United FC 0
Dorking Wanderers 1, Eastleigh 1
Notts County 4, Oldham 1
Scunthorpe 1, Chesterfield 2
Southend 0, Bromley 1
Torquay United 1, Yeovil 1
Wealdstone 3, Maidenhead United 2
Wrexham 5, Solihull Moors 0
York City FC 0, Gateshead FC 3
Sunday's Matches
Bromley vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Monday's Matches
Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
York City FC vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
