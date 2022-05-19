LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Wednesday's Matches
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3
Watford 0, Everton 0
Leicester 3, Norwich 0
Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5
Thursday's Match
Tottenham 3, Arsenal 0
Sunday's Matches
Tottenham 1, Burnley 0
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1
Leeds 1, Brighton 1
Watford 1, Leicester 5
West Ham 2, Man City 2
Wolverhampton 1, Norwich 1
Everton 2, Brentford 3
Monday's Match
Newcastle 2, Arsenal 0
Tuesday's Match
Southampton 1, Liverpool 2
Thursday's Matches
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2
Chelsea 1, Leicester 1
Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
England Championship
Friday's Match
Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1
Saturday's Match
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Monday's Match
Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 0, Huddersfield advances on 2-1 aggregate
Tuesday's Match
Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 2, 3-3 aggregate, Nottingham Forest advances 3-2 on penalty kicks
Sunday's Match
Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Match
Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Match
Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1
Sunday's Match
Swindon 2, Port Vale 1
Wednesday's Match
Northampton 0, Mansfield Town 1, Mansfield Town advances on 3-1 aggregate
Thursday's Match
Port Vale 1, Swindon 0, 2-2 aggregate, Port Vale advances 6-5 on penalty kicks
England National League
Wednesday's Match
Stockport County 1, Torquay United 0
Sunday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 3
Altrincham 0, Yeovil 1
Barnet 2, Bromley 4
Boreham Wood 0, Solihull Moors 3
Chesterfield 0, Woking 0
Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Wrexham 0
Dover Athletic 1, Weymouth 2
Eastleigh 4, Grimsby Town 4
Maidenhead United 0, Notts County 1
Southend 1, Torquay United 1
Stockport County 2, Halifax Town 0
Monday's Match
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Match
Halifax Town vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
