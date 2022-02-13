LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Match
Burnley 0, Watford 0
Tuesday's Matches
West Ham 1, Watford 0
Newcastle 3, Everton 1
Burnley 1, Man United 1
Wednesday's Matches
Norwich 1, Crystal Palace 1
Tottenham 2, Southampton 3
Man City 2, Brentford 0
Aston Villa 3, Leeds 3
Thursday's Matches
Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 1
Liverpool 2, Leicester 0
Saturday's Matches
Man United 1, Southampton 1
Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd
Everton 3, Leeds 0
Watford 0, Brighton 2
Norwich 0, Man City 4
Sunday's Matches
Burnley 0, Liverpool 1
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0
Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 2, West Ham 2
Tuesday's Match
Man United vs. Brighton, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool 3, Bristol City 1
Hull 0, Preston 1
Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Millwall vs. QPR, 10 a.m. ppd
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Swansea 1, Blackburn 0
Tuesday's Matches
Coventry 1, Blackpool 1
Derby 3, Hull 1
Fulham 3, Millwall 0
Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1
Stoke 3, Swansea 0
Wednesday's Matches
Cardiff 4, Peterborough 0
Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Bournemouth 3, Birmingham 1
Bristol City 2, Reading 1
Preston 0, Huddersfield 0
QPR 2, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, West Brom 0
Saturday's Matches
Huddersfield 0, Sheffield United 0
Barnsley 1, QPR 0
Birmingham 3, Luton Town 0
Blackpool 1, Bournemouth 2
Hull 0, Fulham 1
Middlesbrough 4, Derby 1
Millwall 2, Cardiff 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke 2
Peterborough 0, Preston 1
Reading 2, Coventry 3
Sunday's Match
Swansea 3, Bristol City 1
Monday's Match
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Peterborough vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Fulham vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Burton Albion 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton 3, AFC Wimbledon 2
Ipswich 1, Gillingham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Lincoln 1
Morecambe 1, Bolton 1
Oxford United 3, Portsmouth 2
Rotherham 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Shrewsbury 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Sunderland 1, Doncaster 2
Tuesday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 0, Rotherham 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Oxford United 0
Cheltenham 2, Sunderland 1
Crewe 1, Plymouth 4
Doncaster 0, Ipswich 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Gillingham 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 2, Morecambe 1
Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Wigan 0
Wycombe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Bolton 2, Charlton 1
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 1
Accrington Stanley 4, Crewe 1
Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 2
Cheltenham 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Lincoln 1, Wycombe 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 0
Morecambe 1, Gillingham 1
Oxford United 2, Bolton 3
Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 0
Portsmouth 4, Doncaster 0
Wigan 2, Charlton 1
Sunday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Wigan vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Rotherham vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bolton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
Harrogate Town 2, Bradford 0
Barrow 1, Tranmere 1
Crawley Town 2, Stevenage 2
Forest Green 2, Newport County 0
Leyton Orient 0, Colchester 1
Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. ppd
Salford vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe 0, Oldham 1
Sutton United 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Swindon 1, Exeter 2
Walsall 0, Northampton 1
Tuesday's Matches
Sutton United 0, Salford 0
Carlisle 1, Port Vale 3
Exeter 1, Leyton Orient 0
Forest Green 2, Rochdale 1
Harrogate Town 1, Crawley Town 3
Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 1
Northampton 1, Newport County 0
Oldham 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0
Stevenage 0, Bradford 1
Tranmere 3, Swindon 0
Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1
Saturday's Matches
Barrow 0, Stevenage 0
Bradford 0, Exeter 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 2, Carlisle 2
Leyton Orient 0, Salford 2
Newport County 3, Oldham 3
Port Vale 0, Northampton 0
Rochdale 3, Harrogate Town 3
Sutton United 1, Forest Green 1
Swindon 3, Scunthorpe 0
Walsall 1, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 1
Tuesday's Matches
Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Northampton vs. Colchester, 9 a.m.
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Swindon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Barnet 3
Altrincham 2, Woking 2
Chesterfield 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn 3, Weymouth 0
Maidenhead United 2, Eastleigh 2
Notts County 1, Grimsby Town 2
Southend vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County 1, Dover Athletic 0
Torquay United 1, Wrexham 0
Yeovil 0, Solihull Moors 0
Tuesday's Matches
Stockport County 2, Chesterfield 2
Wealdstone 2, Yeovil 1
Grimsby Town 0, Kings Lynn 0
Southend 2, Bromley 0
Notts County 6, Barnet 1
Saturday's Matches
Kings Lynn 0, Altrincham 1
Barnet 1, Wealdstone 3
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bromley vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. ppd
Dover Athletic 1, Torquay United 3
Eastleigh 0, Yeovil 0
Grimsby Town 3, Aldershot 1
Weymouth 1, Chesterfield 1
Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking 2, Southend 3
Tuesday's Matches
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Southend vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Dover Athletic, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.